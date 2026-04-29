14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

An eight year old girl was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on April 26. The suspect was released from a juvenile detention centre only four days earlier.

The girl’s mother, 42 year old Noi, filed a complaint with Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station and said she would pursue legal action against the suspect, identified as 14 year old Eat, to the full extent of the law.

According to Noi, the incident took place at around 8pm in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 13. Her daughter, eight year old Kratae, cycled alone to a convenience store but later returned on foot, saying her bicycle had gone missing.

Noi said Eat offered to help search for the bicycle. He left with Kratae and her brother to look for it, despite recently being released from a juvenile detention centre.

Shortly afterwards, the boy returned home and told Noi that Kratae was sexually assaulted by Eat in a roadside wooded area. Noi later found her daughter at a friend’s house.

Noi stated that this was not the first alleged incident involving the suspect. She said Eat had previously attempted to assault Kratae, but a witness intervened.

The family remains divided over whether to proceed with legal action. Noi said the girl’s father urged her to drop the case, leading to an argument with the girl’s uncle.

Community leader Somsak Kamonsub, 61 year old, told Channel 7 that Eat had a history of criminal behaviour and was previously detained. He had been released only four days before the reported assault. Somsak added that the boy’s parents were drug users and said this may have contributed to his behaviour.

Police said legal proceedings have not yet been finalised, as questioning of both minors must be conducted in the presence of specialists. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate case during Songkran celebrations near Khao San Road in Bangkok, a Thai soldier raped a 15 year old girl in a public bathroom after she rejected his advances.

Last month in Pattaya, two motorcycle taxi riders were arrested for abducting and raping a 15 year old girl with learning disabilities. The victim reported that she was deceived into getting on a motorcycle and taken to a residence, where she was held and assaulted for two days.