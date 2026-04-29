14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 10:35 AM
50 2 minutes read
14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger
Photo via Ban Muang

An eight year old girl was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on April 26. The suspect was released from a juvenile detention centre only four days earlier.

The girl’s mother, 42 year old Noi, filed a complaint with Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station and said she would pursue legal action against the suspect, identified as 14 year old Eat, to the full extent of the law.

According to Noi, the incident took place at around 8pm in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 13. Her daughter, eight year old Kratae, cycled alone to a convenience store but later returned on foot, saying her bicycle had gone missing.

Noi said Eat offered to help search for the bicycle. He left with Kratae and her brother to look for it, despite recently being released from a juvenile detention centre.

Shortly afterwards, the boy returned home and told Noi that Kratae was sexually assaulted by Eat in a roadside wooded area. Noi later found her daughter at a friend’s house.

Boy sexually assaults girl in Pathum Thani
Photo via Ban Muang

Noi stated that this was not the first alleged incident involving the suspect. She said Eat had previously attempted to assault Kratae, but a witness intervened.

The family remains divided over whether to proceed with legal action. Noi said the girl’s father urged her to drop the case, leading to an argument with the girl’s uncle.

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Community leader Somsak Kamonsub, 61 year old, told Channel 7 that Eat had a history of criminal behaviour and was previously detained. He had been released only four days before the reported assault. Somsak added that the boy’s parents were drug users and said this may have contributed to his behaviour.

Minor arrested in sexual assault case
Photo via Ban Muang

Police said legal proceedings have not yet been finalised, as questioning of both minors must be conducted in the presence of specialists. The investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate case during Songkran celebrations near Khao San Road in Bangkok, a Thai soldier raped a 15 year old girl in a public bathroom after she rejected his advances.

Last month in Pattaya, two motorcycle taxi riders were arrested for abducting and raping a 15 year old girl with learning disabilities. The victim reported that she was deceived into getting on a motorcycle and taken to a residence, where she was held and assaulted for two days.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 10:35 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.