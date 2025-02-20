Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl

Photo via The Law Office of Jason A. Volet

Police in the Isaan province of Surin arrested a 15 year old rapist after videos of him sexually abusing a six year old girl were uploaded to cloud storage.

The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (TICAC) received a report about the sexual abuse of the six year old Thai girl from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US. The NCMEC discovered the explicit videos on cloud storage and requested cooperation to apprehend the rapist.

The suspect, only 15 years old, was found living in Surin. The matter was then transferred to local officers at Prasart Police Station. They raided two residences in the Prasart district of Surin on Tuesday, February 18, and arrested the teenager.

The young rapist admitted to sexually assaulting the six year old victim, recording videos of the crime, and uploading them to cloud storage.

Police searched his home and seized two mobile phones and the clothes he wore on the day of the incident as evidence.

Photo by twinsterphoto via Canva

The teenage suspect was initially charged with possessing explicit videos of children. The penalty is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. However, his punishment may differ depending on the court’s decision, due to his age.

Officers are conducting further investigations into whether the suspect offered the lewd videos for sale and questioned him in detail before issuing further charges.

Photo by rattanakun via Canva

Tragically, a series of child sex abuse cases has been reported recently. Last week, a Thai couple was arrested in the northern province of Phetchabun after videos of them engaging in sexual activity with their 10 year old son were distributed online.

Last month, a nine year old Thai boy was tragically killed by a Burmese man in the central province of Samut Prakan. He admitted that he tried to rape the young victim, but he resisted, leading to the man’s anger and the murder.

Another rapist, a security guard, was arrested in the same month for the sexual assault of a three year old girl in the eastern province of Rayong.

Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl

