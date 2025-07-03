Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

Mobile videos reveal chilling moments before the fatal bite

July 3, 2025
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A resort owner in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen discovered the body of a Thai man in one of the rooms yesterday, July 2, alongside a cloth bag containing a cobra near the room’s door.

The owner contacted officers from Chum Phae Police Station at around 12.30pm to report the death of the 28 year old Thai man, whose identity was withheld. The man’s body was found lying on the bed, dressed in a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and still wearing sneakers.

The room was locked from the inside, and the lights were left on. There were no signs of a struggle or any indication of foul play.

The resort owner used a spare key to enter the room after the man failed to check out as scheduled and did not respond to repeated knocks on the door.

A medical team arrived at the scene to conduct an initial autopsy and discovered a snakebite on the man’s right arm. Police later found a cloth bag containing a cobra placed near the door.

Thai man dies in resort after snake bite
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Officers examined the man’s mobile phone and discovered several videos of him handling the snake inside the room.

Police suspect the man was attempting to create viral video content with the cobra in an effort to gain attention on social media but was fatally bitten. His body was sent for a full autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Thai man killed by cobra after creating video content with the snake
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Interacting with venomous snakes requires extensive training and experience. Even experts are at significant risk each time they attempt to handle such creatures.

Last year, Jakrin Nilkamhaeng, a member of the Asorapit Wittaya Rescue Team and a snake-handling specialist, was bitten by a king cobra.

He was in critical condition and underwent more than seven months of treatment. Despite improvement, he continues to face ongoing health complications from the venom.

social media content with coba leads to death of Thai man
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Petch Petpailin
