Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success

Joint event attracts over 200,000 attendees and generates 1.2 billion baht in economic value

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
142 2 minutes read
Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | Thaiger

If you’re wondering how Thailand’s gaming industry is expanding its influence on the global stage, look no further than the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025.

Held for the first time as a joint collaboration, this four-day mega event united gaming professionals, developers, and fans under the banner of World of Gaming from October 16 to 19 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

The show welcomed an impressive 206,159 visitors, making it one of the largest gaming events in Southeast Asia. The closing ceremony was presided over by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who praised the event’s success and highlighted the growing role of Thailand’s game development sector as a global soft power.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | News by Thaiger
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun

A fusion of business and entertainment in gaming

Business zone (October 16 to 17)

The business section of the event attracted 5,590 attendees from 81 countries. A major highlight was a keynote session by Glen Schofield, renowned creator behind Dead Space, Call of Duty, and The Callisto Protocol, who delivered a talk titled 10 Ways to Find Inspiration which encourages developers to take risks and innovate.

Another standout moment came from the Pitch Competition, which awarded prizes in three categories:

  • Best Visuals: Dew by MVRX Games (Sweden)
  • Best Game Design: Of Blood and Descend by Kotakoren Games (Malaysia)
  • Most Anticipated Game: Dimraeth by Mudtek (USA)

Each winning team received US$1,500 (approximately 48,000 baht) and the opportunity to present their games on an international stage.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In addition, the Invest Circle & VIP Mixer fostered networking among gaming professionals, while the Thailand Game Talent Showcase gave over 20 student teams a chance to exhibit their work.

Game reveals, awards, and cosplay action

Entertainment zone (October 17 to 19)

The entertainment zone brought fresh excitement to fans with hands-on demos, announcements, and a strong Thai gaming presence.

  • The Thailand Game Awards 2025 crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as Game of the Year. It also took home:
    • Best PC/Console Game
    • Best RPG Game
    • Popular Vote
  • The title Most Anticipated Thai Game went to Lost and Found Co.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | News by Thaiger

Gamers also got first dibs on upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which was made available for play at the XBOX booth, a first in Thailand. Other major developers present included CAPCOM, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, HoYoverse, GCL, and The Pokémon Company, among others.

Both the Thai Pavilion and the Indie Area showcased promising titles and prototypes, drawing interest from thousands of gaming enthusiasts.

Cosplay, influencers, and esports action

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | News by Thaiger

Gaming wasn’t the only focus as cosplay and influencers brought their own flair to the event, too. The TGS Cosplay Contest 2025 offered a prize pool of 300,000 baht across six awards, judged by international stars Thames Malerose and Xiaoyukiko, along with Thai legend Na Toi.

Meanwhile, the Zone Zean Game Tournament for Street Fighter 6 crowned five winners, each receiving 30,000 baht.

A boost to Thailand’s gaming economy

At the closing ceremony, Minister Suphajee celebrated the show’s success, noting that the event generated over 1.22 billion baht in economic value through business deals and partnerships.

“I’m truly impressed to see both Thai and international developers using Thailand’s culture and scenery as inspiration for characters and settings. This is real soft power, inviting global players to experience Thai identity through gaming.”

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success | News by Thaiger

What’s next?

The success of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 has established Thailand as a central hub in the regional gaming industry. The organisers have already confirmed that the next event will take place from October 29 to November 1, 2026, once again at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

For more updates, please visit:

Press release

Latest Thailand News
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

33 seconds ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

38 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

43 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

59 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

3 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

4 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

6 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

7 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

24 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

24 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

1 day ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
EventsLifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
142 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.