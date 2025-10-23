Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025: Record-breaking success

If you’re wondering how Thailand’s gaming industry is expanding its influence on the global stage, look no further than the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025.

Held for the first time as a joint collaboration, this four-day mega event united gaming professionals, developers, and fans under the banner of World of Gaming from October 16 to 19 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

The show welcomed an impressive 206,159 visitors, making it one of the largest gaming events in Southeast Asia. The closing ceremony was presided over by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who praised the event’s success and highlighted the growing role of Thailand’s game development sector as a global soft power.

A fusion of business and entertainment in gaming

Business zone (October 16 to 17)

The business section of the event attracted 5,590 attendees from 81 countries. A major highlight was a keynote session by Glen Schofield, renowned creator behind Dead Space, Call of Duty, and The Callisto Protocol, who delivered a talk titled 10 Ways to Find Inspiration which encourages developers to take risks and innovate.

Another standout moment came from the Pitch Competition, which awarded prizes in three categories:

Best Visuals : Dew by MVRX Games (Sweden)

: Dew by (Sweden) Best Game Design : Of Blood and Descend by Kotakoren Games (Malaysia)

: Of Blood and Descend by (Malaysia) Most Anticipated Game: Dimraeth by Mudtek (USA)

Each winning team received US$1,500 (approximately 48,000 baht) and the opportunity to present their games on an international stage.

In addition, the Invest Circle & VIP Mixer fostered networking among gaming professionals, while the Thailand Game Talent Showcase gave over 20 student teams a chance to exhibit their work.

Game reveals, awards, and cosplay action

Entertainment zone (October 17 to 19)

The entertainment zone brought fresh excitement to fans with hands-on demos, announcements, and a strong Thai gaming presence.

The Thailand Game Awards 2025 crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as Game of the Year . It also took home: Best PC/Console Game Best RPG Game Popular Vote

crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as . It also took home: The title Most Anticipated Thai Game went to Lost and Found Co.

Gamers also got first dibs on upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which was made available for play at the XBOX booth, a first in Thailand. Other major developers present included CAPCOM, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, HoYoverse, GCL, and The Pokémon Company, among others.

Both the Thai Pavilion and the Indie Area showcased promising titles and prototypes, drawing interest from thousands of gaming enthusiasts.

Cosplay, influencers, and esports action

Gaming wasn’t the only focus as cosplay and influencers brought their own flair to the event, too. The TGS Cosplay Contest 2025 offered a prize pool of 300,000 baht across six awards, judged by international stars Thames Malerose and Xiaoyukiko, along with Thai legend Na Toi.

Meanwhile, the Zone Zean Game Tournament for Street Fighter 6 crowned five winners, each receiving 30,000 baht.

A boost to Thailand’s gaming economy

At the closing ceremony, Minister Suphajee celebrated the show’s success, noting that the event generated over 1.22 billion baht in economic value through business deals and partnerships.

“I’m truly impressed to see both Thai and international developers using Thailand’s culture and scenery as inspiration for characters and settings. This is real soft power, inviting global players to experience Thai identity through gaming.”

What’s next?

The success of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 has established Thailand as a central hub in the regional gaming industry. The organisers have already confirmed that the next event will take place from October 29 to November 1, 2026, once again at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

For more updates, please visit:

Press release