Thai Airways operates new routes to Perth, Colombo, and Kochi

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Come March 31, Thai Airways (THAI) will operate flights to Perth in Western Australia and Colombo in Sri Lanka. In addition, THAI’s first flight to Southwest India’s Cochin Airport will take off on April 2.

Chief Commercial Officer, Korakot Chatasingha, unveiled the grand plans yesterday, promising a daily dose of connectivity between Bangkok and Perth, complementing the airline’s existing routes to Melbourne and Sydney.

On the Bangkok-Perth route, passengers will be treated to the luxurious comfort of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, complete with 22 Royal Silk Class seats, promising a journey fit for royalty. And that’s not all, as THAI’s daily service to Colombo will be aboard an Airbus 320-200, boasting 12 Economy Plus seats for those seeking a premium travel experience, reported Bangkok Post.

Moreover, THAI introduces three weekly flights to Cochin Airport, marking its ninth destination in India. With an Airbus 320-200 equipped with 174 economy class seats, travellers can embark on an unforgettable journey to the heart of India’s southwest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai Airways: Perth to Bangkok route to take off on March 31

Thai Airways announced the resumption of daily flights between Perth and Bangkok.

The route will be covered by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on a nonstop seven-hour journey.

No longer shackled by layovers, this exclusive direct route between Bangkok and Perth has left rival airlines – including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines, and Air Asia – in the dust, forcing passengers to endure pitstops at their respective hubs.

The Dreamliner is decked out with 22 flatbed seats in Thai’s Royal Silk business class. However, bear in mind that these are arranged in a slightly dated 2-2-2 configuration, shunning the allure of a 1-2-1 plan that grants the utmost privacy and direct aisle access for every discerning passenger. Following the lap of luxury in business class, a cavernous 234 economy seats await eager travellers.

Embarking on this skyward odyssey, Thai Airways Flight TG481 will depart from Bangkok at 7.20am, landing in Perth at 3.05pm. Not to be outdone, the return journey, TG482, will take off from Perth at 4.20pm, touching down in Bangkok at 10.20pm.

For business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold status holders, before embarking on the Perth-Bangkok flight, they’ll be granted access to either the Air New Zealand or Singapore Airlines lounges, depending on the flight schedule, reported the Executive Traveller.

The Western Australian capital is seeing a post-pandemic travel resurgence, with South African Airways relaunching flights to Johannesburg from April 28 and Qantas resuming Sydney-Perth-Paris flights scheduled for July.

Singapore Airlines’ SilverKris Lounge at Perth Airport’s T1 international terminal will replace the former Qantas lounge, promising more space, enhanced dining experiences, and an overall upscale ambience for passengers on Singapore Airlines and its Star Alliance kin.