Russian roulette: Man’s Pattaya Flying Club attempt grounded by rooftop rescue

Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Russian man appeared hellbent on joining the Pattaya Flying Club but was rescued just in time as he attempted to jump from a condo rooftop in the popular seaside resort. The reason for his suicide decision was not clear, whether it was an accusation of theft or the murder of his girlfriend.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station and the Sawang Borriboon Thammasatan Rescue Foundation were alerted to the Russian’s suicide attempt at about 7am today, March 5. A 31 year old Russian man, Artem Bykov, attempted to jump from the rooftop of a condo in Soi Thap Phaya 9.

Upon arrival, officers found the Bykov on the rooftop on the sixth floor of the condominium. He looked stressed and threatened to jump from the condo. He sat on the rooftop wall and ignored all communication from the police and rescuers.

Officers prepared a safety air cushion outside the condo and brought a Russian interpreter to convince the victim to drop his suicide plan. They spent over an hour trying to persuade the man but to no avail.

The police dispatched a Russian interpreter to the rooftop to engage in close conversation with Bykov. Despite his reluctance to come down, Bykov agreed to communicate with the interpreter. According to Channel 7, he admitted that his girlfriend had accused him of theft but denied any wrongdoing.

The interpreter gradually approached Bykov and maintained dialogue until he eventually descended from the wall. Taking advantage of the moment while Bykov conversed with the interpreter, officers swiftly apprehended him and escorted him to the police station to thwart any further suicide attempts.

While Channel 7 stated that Bykov’s distress stemmed from his girlfriend’s accusation, another news agency, Banmueang, suggested that he was also troubled by allegations of theft and the tragic death of his girlfriend. However, the police refrained from confirming the exact reason for his suicide attempt.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.