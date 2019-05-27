Statesman, influencer and pacifier – reflections on the death of “General Prem” | The Thaiger

People
Statesman, influencer and pacifier – reflections on the death of “General Prem”
“It will be a long time for another person with the charisma and respect that Prem enjoyed to rise, if Prem did not appoint his successor.”
by Jintana Panyaarvudh
Academics believe the death of statesman and former PM Prem Tinsulanonda could bring about a new and more open political era – a shift away from “Thai-style” democracy and military domination.
Prem, one of the country’s most influential political figures for more than four decades. He served as Army commander, PM and adviser to the Royal Palace. General Prem died at the age of 98 yesterday morning.
After the Thammasat University massacre on October 6, 1976, Prem became a central “political influencer” and as one of the founders of “semi-democracy” in Thai politics, which has continued until current times as “Thai-style” democracy, Stithorn Thananithichot, a political scientist from King Prajadhipok’s Institute said.
Although during some periods, Thai politics was a true democracy, it has reverted to a “backward democracy”, especially with the current Constitution, he said.
Without contesting a general election or joining a political party, Prem held the PM’s post with the backing of political parties from 1980 to 1988.
Prem left politics and later was appointed a privy councillor and a statesman in 1988 but his charisma and influence continued over Thai politics.
“He was a symbol. You can see why every prime minister and Armed Forces commander had to pay their respects to him on special occasions,” he added.
Stithorn referred to then-premier Thaksin Shinwatra, whose party Thai Rak Thai had won a majority of 375 MP seats in the 2005 election, deciding to dissolve the House in 2006 after a meeting with Prem. At that time, Thaksin was under siege from yellow-shirt protesters.
In his view, Prem was the person who served as the bridge or balance between the conservatives or the establishment and liberal democracy.
Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University, said Prem’s influence and significant role in the military had helped society and people endorsed the role of military in Thai politics.
“Prem represented a ‘good general’. His charisma helped convince people to respect or believe in what he said,” Titipol said.
With Prem’s passing, from now on, military and junta chief and PM Prayut Chan-ocha would not have that endorsement any more and that could lessen their credibility, he added.
He said although the military now would be able to consolidate power in Parliament as the pro-junta bloc appears likely to form the next government, several processes leading to the progress of democracy are taking place as well.
“The military-linked government would be scrutinised as the opposition party is quite strong in Parliament, while people would be more open to new voices or the real philosophy of true democracy,” Titipol said.
However, Yuttaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, sees no political implications for politics, as Prem’s connection, or the so-called “Look Pa” or Prem’s son, are currently not a major player in the society.
For example, the Democrat Party, the political party seen as closest to Prem and the main party that supported Prem during his premiership, is not a key player in politics anymore, the analyst said.
Analysts agreed that it would be difficult to find a man who has such charisma and respect to replace him and play his role. Yuttaporn said it is not easy in the modern era that a most influential person like the late prime minister would rise to fame and be as well-respected as him, as society now has diversity in power.
“Society has evolved. The new generation has its own ideology. I think the tradition of respecting or clinging to a sole senior person would be in gradual decline,” said Yuthaporn.
“It will be a long time for another person with the charisma and respect that Prem enjoyed to rise, if he did not appoint his successor,” Stithorn said.
If there is any concern during the transition period it could be the relationship inside the military, he added.
As in the past, Prem helped keep the balance of power and relationship of two big factions in the Royal Thai Armed Forces that have dominated the Army for several years. The two are the Burapha Payak royalist military faction – known as the “Eastern Tigers” that propelled junta chief General Prayut to power, and Wong Tewan, or military officers in the 11th Infantry Regiment King’s Guard, known as the “Raab 11”.
“I don’t know if Prayut or Prawit Wongsuwan, the defence minister can balance the power. If not, a well-respected person like Prem might be needed,” he added.
SOURCE: The Nation
Prem Tinsulanonda, an enduring symbol of grace and power, died yesterday at the age of 98
People
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Photo“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” – Mark Twain
Tony Jaa, the internationally famous Thai martial arts star, says he’s alive and well, dismissing rumours that he died during the shooting of a Hollywood movie in the US last Saturday.
‘Tachakorn Yeerum’, his real name, has told reporters he was aware of the rumours of his death that had been spread on socia media. To prove he is alive he posted a newly recorded video on his Facebook page under the headline: “A little message for my friends in Thailand”.
In the video clip, he denies rumours that he is dead, saying he is alive and kicking, and plans to make more films.
He is best known for his roles in “The Protector” and “Ong-Bak”, which brought him international fame.
News of Tony’s “death” had spread in both Thailand and other countries. One Thai website said that the legendary action star was dead and that his body would be returned to his hometown in Surin province. The website claimed that the actor had died during the final shoot of “Fast and Furious 9” after getting the director’s go-ahead to leap about 10 metres from one rooftop to another at 11pm on Saturday.
He was reported to have fallen to his death while attempting the stunt. The website even showed what was claimed to be the scene of the accident, including police yellow tape.
At about 11am ET on Saturday… “our beloved actor Tony Jaa passed away. Tony Jaa was born on February 5, 1976 in Isaan. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”
Hundreds of fans immediately started writing their messages of condolence on the Facebook page, expressing their sadness that the talented 43 year old actor was dead.
Whereas some trusting fans believed the posts, others were immediately skeptical of the report, perhaps learning their lesson from the huge amount of fake death reports emerging about celebrities in recent months.
On Sunday, the actor’s representatives officially confirmed that Tony Jaa was not dead.
“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimised by this type of hoax. He’s still alive and well; stop believing what you see on the internet.”
SOURCE: The Nation
People
HM The King acknowledges the passing of General Prem
PHOTO: Matichon Online
HM the King has acknowledged, with great sadness, the loss of General Prem Tinsulanonda, whom he described as a great national benefactor. The announcement said HM the King has agreed to sponsor the funeral rite at Wat Benjamaborpit Dusitwanaram for seven days from today and presented a Royal urn for the late statesman.
General Prem had served the country, and the current and former monarchs, in various capacities – as the army commander-in-chief, prime minister, privy councillor, statesman, president of the Privy Council, as well as a regent.
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the bathing rites on behalf of HM the King tonight at 6pm. HM The King and HM The Queen will preside over a merit-making ceremony on June 2. Merit-making ceremonies are to be held on June 10, July 15 and on September 3.
Palace officials were ordered to observe the mourning period by wearing black for 21 days from today until June 17, with the exception of June 3 which coincides with the birthday of HM Queen Suthida.
Meanwhile, the government has ordered Thai national flags at all government and state enterprise offices, as well as educational institutions, to fly at half-mast for seven days from today as a gesture of respect and condolence for Statesman General Prem.
All state officials were also ordered to observe the mourning until June 17 while members of the public in general were advised to act as they think appropriate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | Matichon Online
Hot News
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
The President of the Privy Council, Prem Tinsulanonda (General Prem), is reported to have died of heart failure early this morning at the Phramongkutklao Hospital at the age of 98. He has had important roles in many levels of Thai society and politics for most of modern Thailand’s recent history (since 1932).
Just three weeks ago he was participating in the coronation of HK The King.
He served as president of the Privy Council during late King Bhumibol’s reign and, more recently, served HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the same role.
Between 1980 and 1988 he served as Thailand’s 16th prime minister. Among many other achievements he is credited with ending a communist insurgency and presiding over accelerating economic growth in the developing country.
A retired army general, he was a statesman who played a pivotal role in Thai politics with a firm commitment to and belief in sacrifice for the Thai Monarchy.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
