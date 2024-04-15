Japanese man dies in Bangkok hotel fall, lands on car

A 52 year old Japanese man died after falling from a Bangkok hotel, landing on a parked car. He was staying alone and no signs of violence were found when the room was searched.

The Thai authorities responded to the incident at 1am today, April 15, and coordinated with the Japanese Embassy to notify the man’s relatives.

The tranquillity of Bangkok’s bustling Sukhumvit area was shattered when a Japanese national met a tragic end following a fall from a hotel in the early hours of yesterday. The incident occurred at a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 2, in the Khlong Toei district, where the man was discovered to have suffered fatal injuries after plummeting onto a parked car.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officer Phasakorn Kanju, along with forensic experts, medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital, and volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation, found the body of a 54 year old Japanese citizen, Shoji.

Shoji was dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans and was without shoes. His body, which had severe trauma and disfiguring injuries, was lying face down, having crashed through the roof and windshield of a Toyota Vios, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased had checked into the hotel alone. Before the fatal event, at around 12.45am, he had walked to the fire escape on the seventh floor, from where he fell. The examination of his hotel room showed no signs of disturbance or theft, leading authorities to surmise that the fall was an unfortunate accident.

Officials are currently in contact with the Japanese embassy in Thailand to inform Shoji’s relatives of the tragic event and to facilitate the transfer of his body, as well as to manage the compensation for the damaged car. The Por Teck Tung Foundation has been tasked with transporting the body to Chulalongkorn Hospital’s forensic department for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, adhering to legal procedures.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be shared following the completion of the autopsy and other procedural formalities. The Japanese embassy and local authorities are working closely to ensure that all necessary support is provided to the victim’s family during this difficult time,reported Khaosod.