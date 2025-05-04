Thai man dies in lightning strike while on motorcycle

A 61 year old man from Mueang district, Buriram province, Amnat, tragically died after being struck by lightning while riding his motorcycle with a sidecar to inspect his sugarcane field.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 3, at approximately 8am. Police found only a mobile phone on his body.

His wife disclosed that despite her warnings against leaving due to the rain, her husband was determined to check the water levels. This marks the first lightning-related fatality in the province involving a person on a motorcycle.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among locals, as it is unprecedented for lightning to strike a person while driving. The atmosphere at Amnat’s funeral was filled with residents expressing their condolences to his family.

Village headman Threekate mentioned that the provincial governor, Piya Pichnam, had previously issued policies for natural disaster warnings, particularly regarding lightning, due to increasing severity. Announcements were regularly made via loudspeakers. Threekate expressed disbelief that such an incident occurred in his community.

Meanwhile, Amnat’s daughter, 35 year old Kewalin, shared her initial plans to take her father on a trip for his birthday on May 20 and had prepared money for him. Unfortunately, the tragedy occurred before she could fulfil her plans.

Kewalin also recounted that after the family learnt of her father’s death, her uncle narrated a peculiar event. On the night before the lightning strike, around midnight, her grandfather claimed to have seen Amnat sitting outside the house with a woman, reported KhaoSod.

He did not speak to them. The following morning, the family received the devastating news of Amnat’s death, even though he had not left the house that night.

In similar news, a heartbreaking accident occurred when a man was fatally struck by lightning while gathering kaffir lime leaves for cooking, collapsing in front of his father.