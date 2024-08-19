Passenger found dead on Bangkok to Hat Yai bus route

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A grim discovery was made on a Bangkok-Hat Yai bus route when a passenger found the person seated next to them had died during the journey. The horrifying incident prompted immediate action, leading to police and medical intervention.

Sarayuth Thaneerat, Deputy Inspector of Chian Yai Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, at 6.30am yesterday, August 18, received a report of a dead passenger on a bus parked in front of the Bo Lo checkpoint in Mae Chao U Hua subdistrict, Chian Yai district.

Sarayuth promptly informed his superiors and coordinated with Somporn Prutsawanich, Chief of Chian Yai Police Station, to lead a team of investigators, a doctor, and rescue personnel to the scene.

The bus, registered in Bangkok, was travelling from Bangkok to Hat Yai. Upon inspection, officials found the body of 57 year old King-or reclining lifelessly in her seat. Forensic officers and the attending physician examined the body and found no signs of injury or foul play.

Investigations revealed that King-or had boarded the bus in Bangkok, intending to return to her home in Songkhla province. The bus had several dozen passengers.

During a stop at the Bo Lo intersection, a passenger seated next to King-or attempted to alight and discovered she was unresponsive. The frightened passenger quickly informed the driver, who then alerted authorities.

One passenger recounted the chilling experience of realising they had been sitting next to a corpse for the duration of the trip.

“I was in shock when I realised she wasn’t moving. It was terrifying knowing I had been next to a dead body the whole time.”

Chief Somporn mentioned that King-or’s body was sent to Chian Yai Hospital for a thorough autopsy. He also contacted her relatives to arrange for the body to be collected.

Preliminary medical reports suggest that she died of sudden cardiac arrest. Her family expressed no suspicion regarding the cause of her death and agreed to the autopsy documentation as evidence before the body was handed over for traditional funeral rites.

The sudden and unexpected nature of King-or’s death highlights the importance of health awareness, especially during long journeys.