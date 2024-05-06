Lecturer dies in Pathum Thani car crash, boyfriend injured

Picture courtesy of Aleksandr Neplokhov from pexels.com

A fatal car crash in Pathum Thani province claimed the life of a 28 year old female lecturer and left her boyfriend injured when their vehicle collided with an electricity pole early in the morning. The accident occurred when something appeared to cut in front of their car, causing the driver to lose control.

At around 1.30am today, Pathum Thani police were notified of the tragic incident along the canal road in Klong Luang district. The responding team, consisting of forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital, local police, and rescue workers, arrived at the scene to find a severely damaged Toyota sedan with Bangkok registration 3ขฆ 8256.

Inside the car, alongside the driver, was a 28 year old lecturer at Western University’s Faculty of Dentistry, Panida Phadungphon, who sadly did not survive the crash. Her companion and driver, also 28 years old, Theeraphong Sriphrom, sustained injuries and was transported to Bangpakok Rangsit 2 Hospital.

The arrival of the deceased’s parents was heartbreaking, as they were confronted with the loss of their daughter. The impact of the crash was evident not only on the vehicle but also on the electricity pole, which bore the marks of the collision and car debris at its base.

Theeraphong, who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, recounted that they were returning home from a trip when an unidentified object suddenly appeared in front of the car, prompting him to swerve and unintentionally crash into the pole. The police, led by Lieutenant Thawatchai Kriengkrai, are conducting further investigations.

They documented the scene for evidence and arranged for the deceased to be taken to Thammasat University Hospital for a forensic examination. Theeraphong will be interviewed in more detail once his condition stabilizes.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of road travel and the importance of road safety awareness. It also highlights the swift response and coordination among various emergency services in the face of unexpected disasters, reported Khaosod.