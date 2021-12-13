“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay

The period of stay under the “sandbox” entry scheme will continue to be seven days. The CCSA approved to cut the period down to five days, but tightened measures after the emergence of the Omicron variant. Under the entry scheme, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter and roam freely in a designated province or area, such as Phuket or Koh Samui, as an alternative

The “sandbox” scheme is an entry option for vaccinated travellers, with the exception of those arriving from African countries due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Those who are vaccinated and travelling from one of the 63 countries approved by the Thai government are eligible for quarantine exemption and don’t need to enter under the “sandbox” programme.

For travelling with children under the “sandbox” scheme…

Under 6 years old… Children will need to travel with parents and will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued within 72 hours before departure. Young children do not need take another RT-PCR test on arrival and can take a saliva test instead.

6 to 11 years old… Children will need to travel with parents and will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure.

12 to 17 years old… Teenagers will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure. Those who are travelling with their parents do not need to be vaccinated while those travelling alone will need proof that they have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine.

Travellers who are 18 years old or above need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before entering Thailand under the “sandbox” scheme. They must also have a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure. Travellers will need to show proof of an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Those who have been infected with Covid-19 within the past 3 months must have a medical certificate or at least one dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.