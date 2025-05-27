4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

Parents blame local teens and poverty for child’s dangerous behaviour

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin21 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
50 2 minutes read
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video
Photo via Facebook/ แฟร้งค์' เฟิร์ต

A Thai man sought help for a four year old boy after encountering the young child smoking a cigarette and playing alone under the Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok.

The man shared a video of the boy on his Facebook account, แฟร้งค์’ เฟิร์ต, yesterday, May 26, in the hope that a relevant government agency would intervene and provide the child with proper living conditions. In the video’s caption, he wrote…

“I visited the Rama VIII Bridge and saw this boy smoking a cigarette. I would never intervene if he were a little older because I went through the same thing when I was young.

I saw my parents smoking and did the same. This boy is the same. His parents appear at the end of the video. The little boy is only about four or five years old.”

Related Articles

In the video, the child was seen holding a cigarette in his right hand and exhaling smoke. He smiled broadly at the person recording. The man is heard speaking to him…

“Throw it away. Leave it. Don’t ever smoke again, no. Give it to me. I’m going to tell your father.”

Young Thai boy smokes cigarettes
Photo via Facebook/ แฟร้งค์’ เฟิร์ต

He then took the cigarette from the boy and extinguished it. The camera then panned to the boy’s parents, who appear to be living in a makeshift shelter under the Rama VIII Bridge, suggesting the family are homeless.

Social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet later shared on his Facebook page that his followers had sent him the video. He immediately asked his team to locate the boy and his family.

Gun’s team found the boy’s parents later that day. According to his mother, a group of teenagers may have given the cigarette to her son.

Homeless parents led 4 year old son smoking cigarette
Photo via Facebook/ แฟร้งค์’ เฟิร์ต

She explained that her husband was suffering from financial stress and health problems, rendering him unable to work.

She was the sole breadwinner, but her income was insufficient to cover their expenses. After being unable to pay their rent, the family moved to live under the bridge.

Social media influencer help four year old boy who was caught smoking cigarette on viral video
Gun’s team met with the boy’s parents. | Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

They survived on free food and drinks from charitable campaigns and by fishing in the river to sell their catch. The boy was not enrolled in school at the time, though his parents said they planned to send him soon. They also revealed that they have three children, with the other two living with relatives in another province.

The boy is placed in a shelter under the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security until his parents can provide him with a more suitable living environment.

Latest Thailand News
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

21 seconds ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

26 minutes ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

60 minutes ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

1 hour ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

1 hour ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

2 hours ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

2 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

2 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

2 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

2 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

2 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

2 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

3 hours ago
Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises Thailand News

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

3 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket Phuket News

Jet-ski operator arrested for helmet attack in Phuket

18 hours ago
PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation Thailand News

PM attends 46th ASEAN Summit, calls for deeper cooperation

19 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on frozen durian imports to boost safety

19 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft Pattaya News

Pattaya transwoman strikes Indian tourist after alleged theft

19 hours ago
Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives Thailand News

Falling tree kills couple in Mukdahan, teenage daughter survives

20 hours ago
Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips Thailand News

Paetongtarn denies using public funds for UK, Monaco trips

20 hours ago
From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam Bangkok News

From run to ruin: mini-marathon at Bangkok park turns out to be scam

21 hours ago
Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities Thailand News

Public health response team aids flood-stricken Mae Sai communities

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin22 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

2 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

3 hours ago
How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

5 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

18 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x