Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers

The Department of Fisheries is intensifying its monitoring efforts on aquatic life in the Sai and Kok Rivers due to concerns about toxic contamination.

The Department of Fisheries has expanded its inspection sites from four to 22, covering high-risk areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Recent tests on over 12 species of freshwater fish showed most were in good health.

The pollution issues in the Sai and Kok Rivers have raised concerns about potential toxic contamination that could affect the environment, aquatic resources, food safety, and public health. A particular focus has been on images of fish with red bumps, raising fears of toxic residue in the water and decreasing public confidence in consuming local fish.

In response, the Department of Fisheries has heightened its monitoring measures for aquatic contamination due to cross-border pollution in the Sai and Kok Rivers. The inspection sites now number 22, with checks every two weeks. Sample collections from the Kok and Mekong Rivers in Chiang Rai showed most fish were healthy, except for two small fish found with skin bumps.

Microscopic examination using wet mount techniques revealed clear leech-like parasites on fins and numerous flukes on the red bumps. The prevalence of this condition in the tested fish was 7.14% (2 out of 28), indicating that the fish could be a host to these specific flukes.

Local fishermen, with extensive experience in fishing, confirmed that the red bumps on fish have been present for years and are only seen in smaller fish, reported KhaoSod.

They continue to consume their catch, albeit with some concerns. However, following clarification from the Department of Fisheries, confidence in consuming fish from the rivers has increased.

