Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed

Pattaya officials stepped up efforts to tackle street begging yesterday, January 15, with a joint evening operation across tourist-heavy areas. The operation resulted in the detention and screening of 15 individuals, including repeat offenders and foreign nationals.

The evening operation was led by Bang Lamung Deputy District Chief Nathaphop Yom Jinda and Pattaya Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Phinitkan. It brought together officers from Pattaya Police Station, Chon Buri Immigration, the city’s Social Welfare Office, the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office (DSDHS), and Pattaya’s Special Affairs Unit.

Patrols were conducted around well-known tourist areas such as Beach Road, Sukhumvit Soi 2, and the vicinity of Wat Chai, where individuals engaged in begging were taken to Pattaya police station for identity and nationality verification.

Thai nationals face fines under local regulations, while foreign beggars are processed for deportation.

In cases involving mothers with children, the children were temporarily taken into care by the relevant authorities. First-time cases involved DNA testing to confirm family ties and ensure proper protection.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat said that public begging undermines the city’s image as a top tourist destination, reported The Pattaya News. He noted that many tourists assume the beggars are Thai, especially women with small children, leading to a negative impression of the city.

Officers handed out signs from the city’s No Giving Money to Beggars campaign and were reminded to perform duties with politeness and full respect for human rights.

Three enforcement teams covered the designated zones, detaining 15 individuals: five women, seven men, two Myanmar nationals, and a one year old child. Most were identified as repeat offenders.

Pattaya continues to promote the anti-begging campaign through visible signage and urges residents and tourists to report cases via the hotline 1300 for a supportive outcome for all parties.

In similar news, instead of tackling Thailand’s growing homelessness crisis head-on, a top Thai minister has urged the public to stop giving handouts to beggars, especially in tourist hotspots like Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri.