Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A Cambodian man’s tragic death in a storm drain has prompted a warning against fishing in such locations. The 33 year old, identified as Chuean Ra, also known as Yao, was found dead yesterday, June 24, after being trapped for 72 hours in a drain at a water treatment station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

On June 22, rescue services received a report of a person stuck in a round drain pipe, 80 centimetres in diameter, north of the Huai Talay water improvement station. The drain channels treated water into a public canal alongside the railway line.

Rescue efforts faced difficulties due to the pipe’s 200-metre length, lack of lighting, and limited air supply. Heavy rain in the area further complicated the situation by increasing water levels within the drain.

Chuean’s wife, 32 year old Nieng, and other Cambodian workers waited anxiously as rescue workers searched for the man.

They lit incense and prayed for his safe recovery. However, rescue workers eventually discovered his body, believed to have succumbed to suffocation, about 200 metres inside the drain.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

According to 23 year old Nan, a friend of Chuean, both men worked as construction labourers for a popular coffee shop chain in the Save One Market. On their day off, they decided to fish to save on dinner costs.

They entered the drain, suspecting fish might be hiding inside. Chuean led the way, advancing several metres into the drain, while Nan followed about 10 metres in before feeling breathless and retreating. Despite calling for Chuean to exit, he received no response and eventually sought help from locals, reported KhaoSod.

Ekphop, the mayor of Huai Talay municipality, stated that a similar incident had claimed the life of a young local boy in the past. He cautioned both Thai and foreign residents about the dangers of fishing in storm drains. The municipality plans to implement measures to seal drain entrances to prevent future occurrences.

