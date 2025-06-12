Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown

Tripling teen syphilis rates trigger urgent condom campaign in classrooms

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
210 1 minute read
Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya schoolkids are being taught the hard facts about safe sex as Thailand battles a shocking surge in sexually transmitted infections (STI) among teens, with cases tripling and condom use plummeting.

Mayor Poramese Ngamphichet this week launched a no-nonsense sex-ed programme at Pattaya City School 7 (Ban Nong Phang Khae), aimed at clamping down on risky behaviour among students aged 13 to 18.

The programme, run by Pattaya’s Disease Prevention and Control Division, comes as teenage infections of HIV, gonorrhoea and syphilis soar in cities across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima, reported Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s new initiative covers everything from consistent condom use and HPV vaccinations to sexual health check-ups and avoiding risky partners. The goal? To hammer home the message that safe sex isn’t just smart, it’s essential.

Related Articles

A city health spokesperson said the training aims to “empower young people with the knowledge and tools to protect their sexual health effectively, bringing a safer and healthier future for the community.”

And the numbers are grim.

Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown | News by Thaiger
Picture of Mayor Poramese Ngamphichet (above centre) and local school children courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown | News by Thaiger

Last year, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) revealed that syphilis cases among teens had tripled compared to previous years, with infections among pregnant women up fivefold in just 12 months.

DDC spokesperson Weerawat Manosutthi issued a warning.

“The situation regarding STDs in Thailand has worsened over the past five years, with a sharp annual rise in patients, especially those with syphilis.”

A July 18 report showed syphilis rates across Thailand have doubled since 2018, jumping from 11 to 28.1 per 100,000 people. Among teens, that figure exploded from 27.9 to 91.2.

The rise among expectant mothers is even more alarming, leaping from 0.26 per 100,000 last year to 1.3 this year.

With STDs now spreading faster than ever, health chiefs say the classroom is the front line in the fight and that arming teens with facts could stop a public health disaster in its tracks.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi

7 minutes ago
Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow Pattaya News

Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow

16 minutes ago
Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media Thailand News

Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media

27 minutes ago
Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity Business News

Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity

36 minutes ago
Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown

45 minutes ago
Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay Bangkok News

Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay

56 minutes ago
Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home Bangkok News

Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home

1 hour ago
Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal Phuket News

Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal

1 hour ago
Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up Thailand News

Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up

2 hours ago
Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband Thailand News

Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband

2 hours ago
Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness Thailand Weather Updates

Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness

2 hours ago
Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan

2 hours ago
What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand? Travel Guides

What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand?

4 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized Bangkok News

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized

17 hours ago
Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens Thailand News

Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens

17 hours ago
&#8216;Dead&#8217; man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

‘Dead’ man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal

18 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands Thailand News

United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands

18 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend&#8217;s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend’s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail

18 hours ago
Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard Phuket News

Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard

18 hours ago
High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash Road deaths

High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash

18 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion Pattaya News

Pattaya’s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion

19 hours ago
Monk in Pathum Thani faces probe over gambling video Crime News

Monk in Pathum Thani faces probe over gambling video

19 hours ago
British tourist rescued after motorbike plunges into Patong canal Phuket News

British tourist rescued after motorbike plunges into Patong canal

19 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
210 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up

Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up

2 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion

Pattaya’s future at risk as accommodation bill divides opinion

19 hours ago
Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

20 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x