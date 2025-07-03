Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

A man, approximately 30 years old, was found dead after falling from the sixth floor of a prominent school in Nakhon Ratchasima. This incident led to the school director announcing a one-day closure as police investigate the circumstances.

At 7.30am today, July 3, police in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, were alerted to a fatality at the large co-educational secondary school, which has over 3,800 students. The man’s body was discovered on the north side of the nine-storey building, near the student lift area. The deceased, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, suffered broken bones and multiple severe wounds.

The police coordinated with the Centre for Forensic Science 3 to collect evidence at the scene. Forensic officers and volunteers from Sawang Metta Korat Rescue Unit initially examined the body, which was then transported to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further procedures.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the unidentified man had reportedly trespassed into the school grounds by climbing over a wall adjacent to a temple, ascending to the sixth floor, before being found dead on the ground floor, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, the school director issued an emergency announcement explaining the need for a temporary closure due to the accident involving an outsider. This allowed the police to secure and examine the area thoroughly, resulting in a special one-day suspension of classes.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.