Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May

The former Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, may be eligible for release on parole in May, according to the Department of Corrections.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August and was taken into custody before being transferred to the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital under special detention arrangements.

His hospital stay triggered widespread public debate, with critics questioning both the severity of his medical condition and the legality of serving a prison sentence in a hospital setting.

The court later reviewed the matter and ultimately sentenced Thaksin to one year in prison, leading to his detention from September 9 last year.

Pidok Suksawat, the husband of Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited his father-in-law at Klong Prem Central Prison yesterday, January 15. The visit marked the 32nd time Thaksin has received a family visit since being imprisoned four months ago.

After spending around 30 minutes with Thaksin, Pidok told reporters that the former PM’s mental health had improved and that he no longer felt lonely.

According to Pidok, Thaksin is closely following political news, candidate debates, and developments related to the upcoming General Election, which helped keep his spirits up.

Pidok added that Thaksin also sent encouragement to candidates from the Pheu Thai Party, saying he felt heartened by their election campaigns.

Beyond politics, Thaksin was said to be paying attention to the recent fatal crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima, which killed dozens of people after striking a moving train. Pidok said Thaksin expressed condolences to the victims and their families but did not comment further on the incident.

Regarding his imprisonment status, the Department of Corrections told Channel 3 that inmate classification reviews and promotion are normally conducted four times a year in March, April, August, and December.

Thaksin is assessed as a well-behaved inmate, but his status review was not completed in time for the August and December rounds.

However, the department confirmed that Thaksin meets the criteria for parole consideration. Under current regulations, inmates sentenced to one year in prison may apply for parole after serving two-thirds of their sentence, or eight months. Accordingly, Thaksin could become eligible for parole in May.

Officials said further details regarding the parole process would be announced at a later date.