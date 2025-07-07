Spare us change! Thai minister begs tourists not to feed beggars

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
446 2 minutes read
Spare us change! Thai minister begs tourists not to feed beggars
Picture courtesy of The Borgen Project

Instead of tackling Thailand’s growing homelessness crisis head-on, a top Thai minister has urged the public to stop giving handouts to beggars, especially in tourist hotspots like Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, claimed well-meaning generosity was actually making the problem worse.

“Begging has existed for years but it’s important to understand that it’s illegal under Thai law.”

In a blunt interview, Varawut insisted the government and police are cracking down on street begging and warned that many of the cash-hungry characters spotted on pavements are part of organised networks.

“When beggars are arrested, whether they are Thai nationals or foreigners, the law is clear. Foreign beggars are deported to their countries of origin, not only Cambodia but other countries as well. Thai beggars, however, are handled with care because the matter is more sensitive.”

Spare us change! Thai minister begs tourists not to feed beggars | News by Thaiger
Picture of Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, courtesy of Phuket News

Thai nationals caught begging are referred to Homeless Protection Centres run by the Department of Social Development and Welfare. These facilities offer training, welfare and a chance to rejoin society.

But there’s a catch.

“We cannot force anyone to stay at the protection centres without their consent. If they refuse, we are legally required to release them.”

In other words, they’re free to hit the streets again.

Spare us change! Thai minister begs tourists not to feed beggars | News by Thaiger
Picture of a homeless man courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 2023 survey by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) found over 2,499 people living homeless across the country, with the majority in cities such as Bangkok, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai. But a broader academic review suggested that more than 4,500 individuals in Thailand are experiencing homelessness, based on government and NGO records

The minister stressed that public donations only encourage more people to turn to panhandling, sometimes earning more than the tourists they target.

“In many cases, the beggars people give money to may actually have more savings than the donors themselves. Please do not let your goodwill encourage illegal activities or support organised begging networks, whether involving Thai citizens or foreigners.”

Many social workers argue that the Thai government still sees homelessness more as a public nuisance than a human rights issue. A shift in mindset, from controlling beggars to supporting the vulnerable, is essential for real progress.

As Varawut’s recent comments show, officials are still focused on reducing visibility of homelessness rather than solving it. Cracking down on begging without offering real alternatives risks pushing people further into the margins.

Latest Thailand News
Police investigate toddler&#8217;s death with bruises in Nonthaburi Crime News

Police investigate toddler’s death with bruises in Nonthaburi

13 minutes ago
Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot Phuket News

Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

23 minutes ago
Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays Bangkok News

Bangkok expressways free on July 10 and 11 for Buddhist holidays

35 minutes ago
Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks Thailand News

Thai woman admits having relationships, children with monks

47 minutes ago
Thailand warns travellers of Japan&#8217;s new power bank rules Thailand News

Thailand warns travellers of Japan’s new power bank rules

57 minutes ago
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute Crime News

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

1 hour ago
Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party Thailand News

Drunk man pulls gun, attacks guests at Buriram housewarming party

1 hour ago
Burmese man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder in Samut Prakan hotel Crime News

Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

1 hour ago
Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup Pattaya News

Pattaya rider threatened by gunman during late-night pickup

2 hours ago
Family feud: Thai father&#8217;s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend Thailand News

Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

2 hours ago
Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows Road deaths

Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

2 hours ago
Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues Thailand News

Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

2 hours ago
Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border Crime News

Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

2 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification Bangkok News

Thailand to boost tourism with Muslim-friendly hotel certification

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP&#8217;s car in Songkhla Thailand News

Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings Thailand News

Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

3 hours ago
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy Phuket News

Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

3 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok supermarket quickly contained by firefighters

3 hours ago
Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal Business News

Thailand races to avert steep US tariffs with trade deal

4 hours ago
Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution Crime News

Lao national arrested in Surin for child abuse video distribution

4 hours ago
Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns Thailand News

Wild elephants from Thap Lan venture out, sparking concerns

4 hours ago
Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown Phuket News

Naked Russian plunges from Phuket flat in midnight meltdown

4 hours ago
Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets Thailand News

Thai girl risks brain damage after mistaking cannabis gummies for sweets

5 hours ago
Thailand investigates mpox case in Chiang Mai amid rising numbers Chiang Mai News

Thailand investigates mpox case in Chiang Mai amid rising numbers

6 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
446 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
3.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x