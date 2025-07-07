Spare us change! Thai minister begs tourists not to feed beggars

Instead of tackling Thailand’s growing homelessness crisis head-on, a top Thai minister has urged the public to stop giving handouts to beggars, especially in tourist hotspots like Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, claimed well-meaning generosity was actually making the problem worse.

“Begging has existed for years but it’s important to understand that it’s illegal under Thai law.”

In a blunt interview, Varawut insisted the government and police are cracking down on street begging and warned that many of the cash-hungry characters spotted on pavements are part of organised networks.

“When beggars are arrested, whether they are Thai nationals or foreigners, the law is clear. Foreign beggars are deported to their countries of origin, not only Cambodia but other countries as well. Thai beggars, however, are handled with care because the matter is more sensitive.”

Thai nationals caught begging are referred to Homeless Protection Centres run by the Department of Social Development and Welfare. These facilities offer training, welfare and a chance to rejoin society.

But there’s a catch.

Loading…

“We cannot force anyone to stay at the protection centres without their consent. If they refuse, we are legally required to release them.”

In other words, they’re free to hit the streets again.

A 2023 survey by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) found over 2,499 people living homeless across the country, with the majority in cities such as Bangkok, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai. But a broader academic review suggested that more than 4,500 individuals in Thailand are experiencing homelessness, based on government and NGO records

The minister stressed that public donations only encourage more people to turn to panhandling, sometimes earning more than the tourists they target.

“In many cases, the beggars people give money to may actually have more savings than the donors themselves. Please do not let your goodwill encourage illegal activities or support organised begging networks, whether involving Thai citizens or foreigners.”

Many social workers argue that the Thai government still sees homelessness more as a public nuisance than a human rights issue. A shift in mindset, from controlling beggars to supporting the vulnerable, is essential for real progress.

As Varawut’s recent comments show, officials are still focused on reducing visibility of homelessness rather than solving it. Cracking down on begging without offering real alternatives risks pushing people further into the margins.