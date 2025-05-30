Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

Employees were left waiting as their bus failed to arrive, later discovering the driver deceased inside the vehicle. It is suspected he may have suffered a shock the previous night. Two lottery tickets were found in his bag. Police are expediting the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Today, May 30, Police Lieutenant Colonel Pleng Phankaew, deputy investigator at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, was informed about a death found in a staff shuttle bus parked along Pathon Road, opposite the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station in Pratu Chai subdistrict. Medical professionals from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital and Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association officers were called to assist.

The blue shuttle bus was parked by the roadside, and inside, the body of 54 year old Kongjak from Chaiyaphum province was discovered. He was found seated, face down, and had been dead for at least six hours. No signs of foul play were detected.

Inside the bus, the fan was running, and a mattress was placed in the centre aisle. Two lottery tickets, a medicine bag, personal documents, and some cash were also found. No evidence of a struggle was noted in the vehicle.

According to the bus service manager, who first discovered the body, the deceased was scheduled to pick up employees at 5am, but when the bus did not show up, employees called for a check.

Upon inspection, the bus door was tightly shut. Looking through the window, the driver’s body was visible at the entrance of the bus. Repeated calls received no response, leading to an immediate police notification.

Panuwat Saengarun, an Ayutthaya rescue officer, stated that upon arrival, the body was found in a seated position, having been deceased for several hours, likely since the previous night. Police are initially contacting the deceased’s family and checking for any pre-existing health conditions, rpeorted KhaoSod.

The body will undergo a detailed examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani province to ascertain the true cause of death, after which it will be returned to the family for religious rites.