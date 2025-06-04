Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

A bus accident occurred in the early hours of this morning, when the driver fell asleep, causing the Rayong-Surat Thani bus to veer off course and crash into a guardrail. The incident today, June 4, at 4.30am, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries among the 28 passengers.

The yellow passenger bus, operating on the Rayong-Mukdahan route, bore Chon Buri registration and ended up in the median strip of Phetchakasem Road near the Phra Mongkut Klao Camp in Hua Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The bus collided with a lamppost and guardrail, suffering extensive front damage, shattered windows, and a torn roof.

Initial investigations revealed that two male passengers died at the scene, while five people sustained serious injuries and eight others were severely injured. Emergency services transported them to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

According to the 51 year old driver, Thosaphon, the bus had departed from Rayong and was en route to Don Sak district in Surat Thani.

Thosaphon, the second driver, took over at a rest stop in Hua Hin district before continuing the journey. He reported that he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the guardrail and lamppost, causing the injuries and fatalities.

Police are currently investigating the precise cause of the accident. Some passengers with minor injuries opted not to be hospitalised. The bus company arranged for another bus to transport the remaining passengers to their destination, reported KhaoSod.

