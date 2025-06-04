Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

Fatigue blamed as crash turns routine trip into a nightmare

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
249 1 minute read
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A bus accident occurred in the early hours of this morning, when the driver fell asleep, causing the Rayong-Surat Thani bus to veer off course and crash into a guardrail. The incident today, June 4, at 4.30am, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries among the 28 passengers.

The yellow passenger bus, operating on the Rayong-Mukdahan route, bore Chon Buri registration and ended up in the median strip of Phetchakasem Road near the Phra Mongkut Klao Camp in Hua Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The bus collided with a lamppost and guardrail, suffering extensive front damage, shattered windows, and a torn roof.

Initial investigations revealed that two male passengers died at the scene, while five people sustained serious injuries and eight others were severely injured. Emergency services transported them to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

Related Articles
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

According to the 51 year old driver, Thosaphon, the bus had departed from Rayong and was en route to Don Sak district in Surat Thani.

Thosaphon, the second driver, took over at a rest stop in Hua Hin district before continuing the journey. He reported that he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the guardrail and lamppost, causing the injuries and fatalities.

Police are currently investigating the precise cause of the accident. Some passengers with minor injuries opted not to be hospitalised. The bus company arranged for another bus to transport the remaining passengers to their destination, reported KhaoSod.

28 ชีวิตระทึก โชเฟอร์หลับใน รถทัวร์ ระยอง-สุราษฎร์ธานี เสียหลักพุ่งชนการ์ดเรล ร่วงตกร่องกลางถนนพังยับเยิน ผู้โดยสารเสียชีวิตสลด 2 ราย

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred in the early hours of April 21 when a coach bus crashed into a 12-wheel truck in Prachin Buri province, resulting in seven fatalities and over 30 injuries.

Police from Wang Khon Daeng Station arrived at the scene on Highway 304 in Nadee district around 1.30am. Reports indicate the bus collided with the truck, which then slammed into a 10-wheel lorry ahead.

Latest Thailand News
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

5 minutes ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

22 minutes ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

33 minutes ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

45 minutes ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

55 minutes ago
Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local Thailand News

Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local

56 minutes ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

1 hour ago
Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke Thailand News

Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

1 hour ago
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons Phuket News

Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

1 hour ago
Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season Covid-19 News

Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

2 hours ago
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust Phuket News

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

2 hours ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

2 hours ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street Phuket News

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

2 hours ago
Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia Visa Information

Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia

3 hours ago
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash Road deaths

Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

3 hours ago
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident Crime News

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

3 hours ago
Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back Thailand News

Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

4 hours ago
Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years Crime News

Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years

5 hours ago
Thailand taxman&#8217;s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home Thailand News

Thailand taxman’s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home

5 hours ago
American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars Pattaya News

American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars

5 hours ago
High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting Thailand News

High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting

5 hours ago
Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued Thailand News

Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued

5 hours ago
British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed Thailand News

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

6 hours ago
Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody Crime News

Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody

6 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
249 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

7 deaths and over 30 injuries reported in Prachin Buri bus accident

7 deaths and over 30 injuries reported in Prachin Buri bus accident

Monday, April 21, 2025
Factory shuttle bus crashes into ditch in Ayutthaya injuring many

Factory shuttle bus crashes into ditch in Ayutthaya injuring many

Monday, April 7, 2025
Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities

Tour bus overturns in Phuket, 41 injured, no fatalities

Sunday, March 23, 2025
Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

Drowsy driver crashes tour bus into power pole, injuring 36

Friday, March 14, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x