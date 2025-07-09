Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

A late-night bus journey turned into a terrifying ordeal after a Phuket-bound tour bus flipped over on a notorious bend, injuring 11 people and stranding dozens more in the pouring rain.

At 8.30pm yesterday, July 8, Police Lieutenant Sunantha Rotphet of Phetchaburi City Police Station received reports of the accident on the southbound stretch of Phetkasem Road at kilometre 151 in Hua Saphan subdistrict, Phetchaburi province.

Emergency teams from Phra Chom Klao Hospital, Mahachai Phetcharat Hospital, the Sawang Sarn Phet Thammasathan Foundation, and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, finding chaos unfolding in the darkness.

The blue and white air-conditioned bus, registration 10-1057 Phuket, had departed Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal with 28 passengers, both Thai and foreign, bound for Phuket. When rescuers arrived, they discovered the bus on its side, its shattered windows evidence of frantic efforts to escape.

Inside, passengers were trapped and struggling to free themselves. Witnesses described people smashing glass and climbing over seats in desperation. Rescue workers and good Samaritans helped them out, providing first aid before 11 injured passengers were taken to Phra Chom Klao Hospital and Bangkok Hospital Phetchaburi.

Those who escaped unscathed were transported to Phetchaburi Provincial Hall to wait for a replacement bus to continue their journey, reported MGR Online and Matichon.

Deputy Governor Phakphas Songwattanayut, accompanied by Chongnang Butrat from the Provincial Public Health Office and Thanaradee Rattanamnuan, a specialist in transport safety, arrived shortly after to oversee the response and ensure that the injured received full support.

The driver, Thelingsak Tapina, recounted the harrowing moment the bus lost control.

“It was raining lightly when we entered the curve. The road was slippery, and the bus just spun out and flipped.”

Locals said the curve is notorious for accidents, particularly during the rainy season. Several serious crashes have occurred there over the years, often resulting in casualties.

Officials urged drivers to exercise extreme caution when navigating the bend, especially in wet weather, warning that even experienced motorists have fallen victim to its treacherous incline.