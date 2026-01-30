American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 11:38 AM
86 1 minute read
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

An American motorcyclist lost his life after crashing into an SUV in the opposite lane on a road in Pattaya last night, January 29.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were alerted to the fatal accident on Pong Overpass above Number 35 Road in the Bang Lamung district at around 10pm.

Upon arrival, police found a large group of residents and motorists gathered at the scene. A red-and-black Ducati motorcycle without a registration plate was found overturned on the road.

Lying beside the motorcycle was the body of the rider, later identified as 55 year old American national Denne Palf Kary-Heinz. He suffered a severe chest injury and multiple fractures to both legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a bronze MG SUV bearing Bangkok registration plate 1ขย 3983. The driver was identified as 53 year old Thai man Kittisak Raksachan, who did not sustain any injuries.

American motorcycle rider crashes into SUV and dies
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Kittisak told police that he was driving home to the Nong Prue area of Chon Buri when the accident occurred. He claimed that the foreign motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed head-on into the front of his SUV.

Police have not yet concluded the investigation and said they will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash. As of now, no legal charges have been filed against the Thai SUV driver.

Related Articles
American man killed in Pattaya accident
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Another fatal accident was reported in Pattaya on the same day when a Chinese driver ran over his friend outside a hotel, killing the victim. The driver reportedly told police that he failed to notice his friend, who was sitting nearby tying his shoelaces.

Phuket also recorded a fatal motorcycle accident on Wednesday, January 28, when a Turkish rider collided with two vans at the Le Meridien Hotel intersection on Patak Road in the Karon district.

Initial investigations indicated that the motorcyclist made a right turn at the intersection before crashing into both vehicles, with CCTV footage still under review by police.

head-on collision kills American motorcyclist in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Latest Thailand News
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

14 seconds ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

12 minutes ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

45 minutes ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

50 minutes ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

2 hours ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

2 hours ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

2 hours ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

18 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

19 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

19 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

19 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

20 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

21 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

21 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

21 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

22 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

22 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

22 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

22 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

23 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

1 day ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 11:38 AM
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.