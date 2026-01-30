American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

An American motorcyclist lost his life after crashing into an SUV in the opposite lane on a road in Pattaya last night, January 29.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were alerted to the fatal accident on Pong Overpass above Number 35 Road in the Bang Lamung district at around 10pm.

Upon arrival, police found a large group of residents and motorists gathered at the scene. A red-and-black Ducati motorcycle without a registration plate was found overturned on the road.

Lying beside the motorcycle was the body of the rider, later identified as 55 year old American national Denne Palf Kary-Heinz. He suffered a severe chest injury and multiple fractures to both legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a bronze MG SUV bearing Bangkok registration plate 1ขย 3983. The driver was identified as 53 year old Thai man Kittisak Raksachan, who did not sustain any injuries.

Kittisak told police that he was driving home to the Nong Prue area of Chon Buri when the accident occurred. He claimed that the foreign motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed head-on into the front of his SUV.

Police have not yet concluded the investigation and said they will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash. As of now, no legal charges have been filed against the Thai SUV driver.

Another fatal accident was reported in Pattaya on the same day when a Chinese driver ran over his friend outside a hotel, killing the victim. The driver reportedly told police that he failed to notice his friend, who was sitting nearby tying his shoelaces.

Phuket also recorded a fatal motorcycle accident on Wednesday, January 28, when a Turkish rider collided with two vans at the Le Meridien Hotel intersection on Patak Road in the Karon district.

Initial investigations indicated that the motorcyclist made a right turn at the intersection before crashing into both vehicles, with CCTV footage still under review by police.