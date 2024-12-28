New damselfly species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Researchers from Thailand’s Department of National Parks (DNP) and Duy Tan University in Vietnam have made a significant discovery, identifying a new species of damselfly named Prodasineura sangkhla in the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Kanchanaburi.

The announcement was made at a press conference led by Veera Khunchaicharak, DNP deputy director-general. Joining him were Kaewphawika Jitthamma, a specialist entomologist from the department, and Thotsaphon Saetang, an entomologist from Duy Tan University’s Insect and Parasitology Research Centre in Vietnam. Together, they outlined the significance of discovering this new species of damselfly in the western region of the sanctuary.

The new damselfly species, Prodasineura sangkhla, was found near Takienthong Waterfall, close to the Thai-Myanmar border. The species name sangkhla was chosen to reflect the unique cultural and natural heritage of the area, named after Sangkhlaburi district, where the damselfly was discovered. The term “sangkhla” has roots in both Thai and Burmese languages, meaning diversity or fusion, symbolising the cultural and ethnic diversity of Sangkhlaburi, which is also a habitat for a wide range of species.

Veera explained that the naming of this species aims to emphasise the importance of conserving natural and cultural resources unique to the area. The discovery also highlights the presence of four other species of the Prodasineura genus in the region, known as needle damselflies. These include Prodasineura autumnalis, P. laidlawii, Prodasineura sp., and the newly identified Prodasineura sangkhla, contributing to the six known species of this genus in Thailand.

The distinctive features of Prodasineura sangkhla allow it to be easily distinguished from other damselfly species. Males have a white thorax and abdomen, with blue tips and appendages, while females have a prothorax with a unique horn-like structure, distinguishing them further. The presence of white stripes on the vertex and patterns on the pronotum also aid in identification.

Damselflies play a crucial ecological role as predators, helping control small insect populations and serving as indicators of stream health. The discovery of Prodasineura sangkhla signifies the pristine condition of the natural environment and the ecosystem’s health in the sanctuary.

Veera further emphasised the department’s commitment to conserving and restoring the integrity of protected forests. Systematic conservation efforts are particularly focused on significant conservation areas such as the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. This area serves as a habitat for Prodasineura sangkhla and numerous other species. Measures are in place to maintain the ecological balance and habitats of vulnerable species, including monitoring for illegal logging, deforestation, and wildlife poaching. Forest protection units are actively patrolling to safeguard these areas.

Moreover, the department supports research on biodiversity and ecosystem conservation within protected areas. The discovery of Prodasineura sangkhla is a result of collaborative efforts between department researchers and external researchers from both domestic and international institutions, reported KhaoSod.

This research is fundamental for long-term conservation planning and educates local communities about the importance of forests and ecosystems. It also promotes eco-tourism, which generates income and fosters conservation awareness, paving the way for sustainable coexistence.