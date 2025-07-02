Attack on Mae Tuen wildlife sanctuary sparks urgent police hunt

An attack occurred when armed assailants opened fire on the Pha Lado Forest Protection Unit office in Mae Tuen Wildlife Sanctuary, Tak province.

The natural resources and environment minister, Chalermchai Sri-on, has instructed police to apprehend the suspects, believed to be illegal loggers of rosewood. This incident is seen as a direct challenge to law enforcement and a threat to the forest rangers, necessitating swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Paranchai Siriput, head of the Mae Tuen Wildlife Sanctuary, reported that around 12.24am today, July 2, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired two shots at the office. Rangers responded by firing warning shots, prompting the attackers to flee.

Upon investigation, police found shotgun shells and damage to the windows and walls of the office. Bullet traces were also found on a nearby mango tree, along with spent cartridges underneath it and evidence of the motorcycle having toppled during the escape.

Evidence was collected, and the incident was reported at Mae Ramat Police Station to expedite the investigation and capture those responsible.

Minister Chalermchai, and Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Atthapol Charoenchansa, expressed concern and support for the rangers’ dedication and sacrifice. They emphasised the importance of safety and caution in their duties.

Meanwhile, Mae Ramat police continue to investigate and gather evidence from the scene to issue arrest warrants for the culprits, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a high-stakes chase erupted in Chon Buri’s Ban Bueng district when a motorcycle reportedly pursued a Honda Jazz and opened fire.

Responding to a gunfire report at around 1.30am on May 21, police arrived at the scene in the Nong Sam Sak area. There, they found a white Honda Jazz bumper, a black mobile phone, 17 bullet casings, and a bullet fragment.