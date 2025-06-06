Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area

A Thai woman discovered a plastic box containing 12 million baht in cash in the waste disposal area of her condominium in Nonthaburi province yesterday, June 5.

The female condo resident, Usa, alerted officers from Pak Kret Police Station at around 8.30pm. The cash-filled plastic box was left in the rubbish area on the fourth floor of the condominium, located in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi near Bangkok.

Usa told police she returned home from work at around 7.40pm and noticed a grey plastic box abandoned near the lift. As it appeared to be in good condition, she intended to take it for her own use.

When she opened the box to empty its contents, she was shocked to find it filled with bundles of 1,000-baht banknotes. She was unable to estimate the total amount and was too afraid to count it, choosing instead to call the police immediately.

Police confirmed that the box contained 12 million baht in cash, which was concealed beneath men’s sportswear. Also found in the box were a withholding tax document and another paper referencing the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The name Thaweewat appeared on the documents.

Police contacted the bank named on the plastic wrapping around the money and learned that the cash had been withdrawn in 2020.

Officers have not yet confirmed whether CCTV footage from the condominium has been reviewed to determine who may have been involved in leaving the money.

The cash has been transferred to Pak Kret Police Station for safekeeping as investigations continue. Police are now working to identify the rightful owner and determine why the money was abandoned in a public area. Police reportedly began their investigation by reviewing fingerprints left on the cash.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a Thai man found a bundle of 1,000-baht banknotes on a roadside in the northeastern province of Udon Thani in March. The man, who earned a living as a rubbish collector, discovered the cash while searching for recyclable materials.

Demonstrating admirable honesty, he immediately handed the money in at a local police station. Officers were able to trace and return the cash to its rightful owner, who offered the man a more secure job as a reward for his integrity.