Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

Published: 11:05, 21 December 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A silent cry for help emerged from Bang Nam Priao district in Chachoengsao province when two young girls, aged five and seven, were found abandoned with their impoverished grandfather.

The girls’ parents, both battling drug addiction, had consistently subjected them to abuse. The Be Nueng Foundation received a report about the mistreatment yesterday, December 20, prompting immediate action.

Chalida Palamat, known as Tono, from the Be Nueng Foundation, coordinated with Siripong Phokinwonghirun, the head of Chachoengsao’s Children and Family Shelter, and Sompong Duangchoom, a district official, to investigate the situation. Upon arrival at a modest home in Village 14, Bueng Nam Rak, they discovered the girls living in dire conditions with their 69 year old grandfather Somsak. The house was cluttered with rubbish, and unsanitary living conditions plagued the household with chickens roaming freely.

The children’s father, Somchai, is currently incarcerated on drug charges, having a history of violence towards his family. He is due for release on January 15. His aggressive behaviour, fuelled by methamphetamine use, often manifested in physical assaults on his wife and children, as well as theft within the village.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Meanwhile, the mother, Sangduan, also struggled with substance abuse. She habitually shaved her daughters’ heads and used degrading language against them. In one incident, she responded to a minor bicycle accident involving her child by slapping and scolding the child, exacerbating the injury in a fit of anger. Sangduan has since left the children with their grandfather and started a new life with another family nearby. Somsak, who collects recyclable materials to sell, barely manages to feed the family, often relying on simple meals of rice with shrimp paste and fish sauce.

The local community expressed concern about the father’s impending release, fearing a return to violence against the children. Initially, Somsak hesitated to acknowledge his son’s role in the abuse, attributing the violence solely to his daughter-in-law. However, he eventually admitted that his son was equally culpable. Sangduan had also been involved in theft, including stealing an ATM card issued by the government for financial aid, which she used before abandoning her children.

Sangduan recently contacted the police, revealing her tumultuous relationship with Somchai since 2016, which was marred by substance-induced hallucinations and violence. She explained that her financial instability and constant work demands left her unable to care for her five children, including the two with Somchai. The stolen 10,000 baht was intended for buying essentials for the grandfather, but she had not yet delivered them.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Siripong Phokinwonghirun, from the Chachoengsao Children and Family Shelter, stated that Sangduan signed a consent form to temporarily place the girls under the shelter’s care while a suitable foster family is sought. Somsak expressed his willingness to care for the children, being emotionally attached to them and sympathetic to their plight. Measures will be taken to provide financial assistance and improve the living conditions of their home, with regular monthly check-ins by officials at the school and Somsak’s residence.

Additionally, once Somchai is released, efforts will be made to educate him on acceptable behaviour and ensure he poses no further threat to his children, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

