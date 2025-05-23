Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

Pattaya residents were left stunned after a gigantic 4.5-metre king cobra was discovered swimming in a garden pond, sparking fears for local safety.

The rare and dangerous serpent was safely captured by authorities and is set to be released back into the wild, far away from homes.

The drama unfolded in Soi Por Or Chieb, Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, East Pattaya, when residents spotted the massive king cobra in a backyard pond at house number 186. The homeowner, shocked by the unexpected visitor, immediately alerted Jamnien Keetipakul, Chief Executive of the Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO).

Without delay, Jamnien sent Deputy Chief Buncha Udong and the SAO’s disaster prevention team to the scene to investigate and assist. Arriving at the sprawling property, covering more than 4 rai (approximately 1.6 acres), the rescue team spotted the enormous king cobra swimming in the pond.

Using specialised snake-catching equipment, the team carefully captured the reptile, which measured an impressive 4.5 metres long — a length rarely seen in residential areas.

The homeowner revealed this was not the first snake encounter on the property. Previously, a python had been spotted but mysteriously disappeared. This time, while tending the garden, the resident noticed the king cobra swimming and feared for their family’s safety.

“We’ve never seen such a large king cobra here before,” the homeowner said, expressing relief after the snake’s capture.

Authorities confirmed that the king cobra poses significant danger due to its venom and size. To protect the community, the snake will be safely transported and released into a remote natural habitat, away from residential zones, reported Pattaya Mail.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings of dangerous animals to local authorities immediately.

In another heart-stopping encounter today, a young man in Thailand woke at 3am to find a giant python coiled inside his toilet bowl, causing shock and horror.

The man shared a chilling video in a Facebook group dedicated to Thai snakes, describing his terrifying encounter with the massive reptile in his bathroom.