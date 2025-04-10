Snake handler rescues Satun family from giant king cobras

A renowned snake handler was called to assist a rubber plantation family in Satun province after discovering a pair of giant king cobras had made a nest and laid 29 eggs near their plantation.

The presence of these snakes had halted rubber tapping activities for the family residing in Ban Phang Palm 7, Palm Pattana subdistrict, Manang district, since March.

Snake handler Bang Ya Bongla King was initially unable to assist due to his observance of Ramadan, but he promptly travelled to the site after the fasting month ended.

Accompanied by volunteers from the Rom Sai Rescue Foundation, Bang Ya navigated a trek of over 2 kilometres up the mountain to reach the snake nest.

Within 30 minutes, they successfully captured the pair, with the male measuring approximately 4 metres and the female 3 metres. Alongside the snakes, they found 29 eggs in the nest, Bang Ya revealed.

“This pair of snakes are the parents of a previous clutch I had relocated. However, at that time, I didn’t move the parents. When the breeding season came again, they returned to lay eggs at the same site.”

After the capture, the team transferred the snakes and their eggs to officials at Nong Plak Phraya Khao Rayabang Sa for release back into the wild. This allowed locals to resume their nighttime rubber tapping activities.

The incident caused considerable excitement among the community, with many expressing mixed feelings of sympathy for the family unable to work and the displaced snake pair, reported KhaoSod.

