Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness | The Thaiger

Thailand
Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin is vowing to protect all witnesses in the ongoing Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya fatal hit-and-run case, whether government officers or members of the public. He says a witness protection programme is in place to provide protection to the key witness. His remarks come after the suspiciously timed death of another key witness late last month.
The witness, forensics police officer Thanasit Taengchan, examined the scene of the accident in 2012, and later changed his statement to revise the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177kph to 79kph, just below the speed limit. The huge reduction was an important factor in prosecutors’ decision to drop charges against Red Bull heir Vorayuth. But earlier this month, Thanasit said he’d faced pressure from senior officers to change his estimate and later tried in vain to change his statement back to 177kph.
Sources in the Rights and Liberties Protection Department said it had periodically advised Thanasit about the conditions for witness protection. Thanasit told the department he had some concerns about who would be protecting him and also that he only wanted to be protected at certain times.
Concerns over his safety mounted after another key witness in the case, Jaruchart Mardthong, died in a motorbike accident in Chiang Mai province shortly after his evidence, in favour of Vorayuth, was publicised. Thechairman of an inquiry committee appointed by the PM on Wednesday expressed concern for Thanasit’s safety.
A Move Forward Party MP earlier said that, according to a House committee report, former national police chief Somyot Poompanmoung had introduced a university lecturer, who estimated Vorayuth’s speed at below 80kph, to Thanasit in February 2016. Somyot yesterday said he has nothing to do with the case, doesn’t know the lecturer and was in Switzerland on the day in question.
The internal police panel probing the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case, in which a senior officer died, wrapped up its investigation on Wednesday; 20 police were found to be negligent, some of whom had already retired.
The Public Prosecutor Commission this week decided not to create a panel to investigate Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk over his decision to drop Vorayuth’s charge of reckless driving causing death. It said the proposed panel would only be duplicating another panel’s work.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts
Bangkok police have arrested and charged a man found in possession of 75 kilograms of heroin for export. Drug suppression police got suspicious after they discovered that engine parts were being shipped to Taiwan, a country known for making and exporting such items. An export company in Ratchadapisek Soi 16 in the Bangkok Yai area came under suspicion. When a man, identified only as “Kriangkrai”, drove a Nissan Navarro from its offices to a parcel delivery company, he was stopped and his cargo was searched. Inside various engine parts there were 200 bags of heroin, weighing 75 kilograms. Kriangkrai, from […]
Bangkok
Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces
In 2 separate incidents, the area around the 3 storey flat block that tilted and partially collapsed on Wednesday in the in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, has been declared a disaster zone. And in neighbouring Samut Prakun, due south of the capitol, the Engineering Institute of Thailand is investigating 20 houses where pillars, ceilings, roofs and walls were found cracked the same day. The declaration on the apartment area was made at an urgent meeting called by Samut Sakhon’s deputy provincial governor, which also ordered that a panel be formed to establish the cause of the incident within 2 […]
Crime
Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence
The Appeals Court today upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016. The ruling was handed down at the Criminal Court today. Xaysana and 2 accomplices, Chumphon Phanompai and Ratchapon Ratsaponpakorn, were arrested and charged with collusion in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The court heard that Xaysana and Chumphon had colluded with several others to have 2,381,400 meth pills smuggled from Laos and for a vehicle to take the drugs to clients in the South […]
Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness
Man treks up and down hill temple to steal donation box, finds out it’s empty
Psychologist concerned that younger students may not fully understand politics
Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts
Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Feud between rival Surat Thani families kills 1, injures 3
BTS release their first all-English track ‘Dynamite’, and it’s a disco bop!
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Homes partially collapse in 2 provinces
Health officials tracing 24 contacts of new Covid case
Human Rights Watch condemns latest Bangkok protest arrests
Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare
Phuket women curse alleged abuser after police fail to act on sexual assault complaints
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Indonesia2 days ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
- Bangkok4 days ago
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
- Expats2 days ago
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
- Opinion3 days ago
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
- Phuket4 days ago
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night