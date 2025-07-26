Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

A high-ranking police officer narrowly escaped disaster in Pattaya after his Mercedes-Benz burst into flames on a major road.

In the early hours of yesterday, July 25, a luxury car went up in smoke at the notorious Matchstick Factory Intersection on Sukhumvit Road, drawing dramatic scenes of flashing lights, thick black smoke and a wall of fire.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre and Pattaya City Fire Department raced to the scene following reports at 2.40am yesterday. When they arrived, the front end of the silver Mercedes was already engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the sky.

Initial efforts by bystanders to extinguish the fire using nearby water sources failed due to the heat and intensity of the blaze. Fire crews, bolstered by additional backup units, battled the flames for more than 10 minutes before finally bringing the inferno under control.

“The fire was concentrated in the engine bay, and the smoke was too thick to approach at first,” said one emergency responder at the scene.

Inside the scorched vehicle, investigators found a police uniform and other personal items confirming that the car belonged to a senior-ranking officer. Miraculously, the officer managed to exit the vehicle just moments before the fire spread beyond the bonnet, The Pattaya News reported.

“There were no injuries. The officer is safe and is cooperating fully with our investigation,” said a spokesperson from Bang Lamung Police Station, which is handling the case.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Police and fire investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses and will conduct a full forensic examination of the vehicle once it cools.

Speculation has already begun online, with social media users questioning whether a mechanical fault or external factor may have triggered the blaze.

Locals familiar with the Matchstick Factory Intersection noted the irony of the location’s name given the fiery scene, though authorities were quick to downplay any symbolism.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was reportedly en route home at the time of the incident. His identity is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.