Crime
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
One of the key witnesses of the 2012 hit and run incident, involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, died this morning as a result of a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai. He was one of two main witnesses identified by police in the case.
The incident happened this morning just after 2am in the main city area of Chiang Mai, involving 2 motorbikes. Both riders were injured in the collision, sustaining serious injuries. But 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
Police claim that CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake a second motorbike, lost control and crashed. Alcohol was found in blood samples of both drivers, according to a police statement. The name of the other driver involved in the incident has not been released at this time.
Jaruchart Martthong was from Chiang Rai and identified by police as one of two key by-standers who witnessed the hit-and-run collision involving “Boss” Yoovidhya, grandson of Chalerm Yoovidhya, the co-founder of energy drink empire Red Bull.
47 year old policeman Wichian Klanprasert was riding his motorbike on September 3, 2012 in Thong Lor Bangkok, when the Ferrari, driven by Boss, collided into the back of his bike and dragged him around 100 metres along the road. Boss eventually admitted to be driving the car at the time after the Yoovidhya family’s chauffeur initially claimed he was driving the Ferrari.
Assisted by lawyers, Boss was able to miss 8 court appearances and then eventually fled the country in his family’s private jet, to Singapore, where the jet was abandoned and Boss disappeared from public view. Despite half-hearted legal attempts to locate Boss, even the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, Boss has only been intercepted a few times by the media. He has never returned to Thailand.
Last week, it came to light that the Office of the Attorney General decided to drop the ‘reckless driving, causing death‘ charges in the case. One of the main reasons behind the charges being dropped was the alleged testimony of Jaruchart and a second major witness, who is still alive.
The man’s death comes in the middle of a reassessment by a team of prosecutors who have been reviewing the decision by the office of the Attorney General to drop charges against Boss. The committee said the findings of the review would be published by August 4. Jaruchart’s death could significantly impact the case at this time as his testimony will not be able to tested in court or questioned by investigators.
His testimony alleged that Boss was not speeding during the incident, contradicting the earlier forensic evidence and investigations at the scene of the accident.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Thai Vietjet Air today launched its maiden flight VZ210, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the northeastern province of Khon Kaen. To celebrate the inauguration, the airline delivered a surprise “concert in the sky” with famous Thai singer Ying Lee, featuring a full team of dancers and cabin crew, along with souvenirs for all passengers. The carrier will operate 2 flights daily on the new route, which marks the seventh from its Suvarnabhumi hub, with a flight duration of around an hour and 5 minutes. The airline has also launched a massive promotion of one-way fares for just 5 baht […]
Politics
Pro-monarchy students plan Bangkok rally
A group of pro-royalist vocational students and their supporters are planning a rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument today, possibly provoking a confrontation with pro-democracy students. The student group, calling itself “Vocational Students to Protect the Nation” said on their Facebook page that they will be demonstrating at Democracy monument and voice their opinions on the current surge of pro-democratic student protests which have been sweeping the country for over a week. In an open letter, the group said the student protests have had anti-monarchy content, which they say is “fake news.” The group says spreading disinformation damages the country, that […]
Bangkok
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
A teenager in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, lost control of the Porsche he was driving, smashing it into a tree yesterday. He and his 3 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The incident took place on the exit of the tollway heading toward Chaengwattana Road in Pak Kret. Police were notified of an incident involving a luxury vehicle at around 2pm. They notified the local rescue team and headed to inspect the scene. Officers found a blue Porsche 911 Carrera S with Bangkok license plates, badly damaged by the collision. The car is valued […]
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Mayor says half of Pattaya’s security cameras aren’t working
Drug dealer shoots policeman, escapes in Korat
Anti-coup activist acquitted of sedition, cybercrime charges
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
Pro-monarchy students plan Bangkok rally
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Events3 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion