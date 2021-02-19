Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress | The Thaiger

Events
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
A Thai policeman is making headlines after getting a slap down from his own mother after he attempted to marry his mistress. The man went as far as scheduling a wedding, with monks present to bless the union, but his mom and real wife of 16 years, along with their kids, aged 5 and 15, crashed the party.
Nipapan Peuchpen, his legal wife, brought her marriage license to the nuptuals that took place in Chai Nat province, arguing that her husband had no right to marry another woman.
“This is our marriage license. I don’t know how they can go through with this.”
The policeman told his wife that the monks were already here, and that she wasn’t a guest and to go home. Then the man’s mother showed up and slapped him in the head. According to Khaosod English, the mother issued a statement to Amarin TV.
“I always taught him to not mess around with adultery. I warned him so many times. Now he has to reap what he sowed. At first, I understood that being adulterous to some extent was normal for men. But I didn’t think he would go this far.”
“I want this to be a lesson to all women! If you know a man already has a family, don’t be a homewrecker. I don’t understand why the bride got married to him, knowing that he was already married.”
Nipapan and her lawyer filed a legal complaint to the Chai Nai Juvenile and Family Court against the policeman’s girlfriend, asking for compensation for trying to marry her husband when he was already married.
Thailand has always been a culture where adultery has somewhat been tolerated, as many Thai men have lovers on the side, called a Mia Noi. But, legally, only 1 marriage can be registered at a time.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
2 Comments
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
Traders at 2 wet markets in the central province of Pathum Thani have expressed their frustration at the decision to keep the markets closed until next Thursday. The Pornpat and Suchart markets, in the Thanyaburi district, have been closed since last Friday and were supposed to re-open yesterday. However, officials have extended the closure in response to a number of new Covid-19 infections.
However, vendors say the new cases are not linked to the markets and the ongoing closure is having a significant impact on traders who are struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. Noodle seller Pannee Paophan from Pornpat market says they haven’t received any discount on rent or any other assistance from the market owners. She adds that every vendor in the market has already been tested for the virus, but officials are now testing people who live nearby and wrongly attributing positive cases to the market.
The Bangkok Post reports that Pannee was speaking to the media while Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was visiting the market. Another vendor at Suchart market echoes Pannee’s comments. The fishball seller, named only as Onn, says factory workers who live near the market are being tested for Covid-19 and new infections are being reported as having come from the market. He says all workers at the market have already been tested, pointing out that while the market only has about 1,000 workers, officials say they have tested over 3,000. Onn says the extra cases are not from the market and is worried that more positive cases will lead to the closure being extended even further.
“The authorities initially told us that the markets would be closed for 5 days, but now the closure has been extended for 9 more days. I want to ask what the vendors will eat. We are suffering now.”
Meanwhile, the governor of Pathum Thani, Chaiwat Chuenkosum, says that when vaccines become available, vendors at both markets will be vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to re-open 22 fresh markets from Monday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 virus first re-surfaced in December, is to re-open 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Chingchai Bunprakhong, the mayor of Samut Sakhon municipality, says all areas are being sprayed with concentrated chlorine mixed with water. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, 3 water tanks containing the mixture were sent to Mahachai Market, as part of a deep cleaning operation.
Chingchai says the decision to re-open the markets comes amid a downward trend in Covid-19 infection rates. Officials have now tested 3,772 workers from the 22 markets and only 0.56% (21 people) have tested positive. Of the 95 new cases reported in the province on Thursday, 60 were found as a result of proactive tracing. It’s understood 35 of those are receiving hospital treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
December’s outbreak is thought to have originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, with most of the infections found in migrant factory workers. Nation Thailand reports that officials have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Apisamai says Thailand has done well to curb the spread of the virus and now has just 5 “orange” provinces and 7 “red” provinces. Those colour-coded red have the highest restrictions in place, with orange provinces having the second highest.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of infections has been reported at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. The CCSA says the cluster may be down to complacency in the workplace and a lack of temperature checks. She adds that finger scanners have been identified as a possible source of infection, along with ideal transmission conditions in dormitories and condominiums. The district of Pathumwan has now been classified as a virus hotspot, with local residents urged to take precautions to safeguard against infection and to use the MorChana app for updates.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Jim kelly
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:13 pm
toss-pot!!!!
Tony
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:27 pm
Do yourself a favour lady let her have him .He’s a waste of space A police officer who lies and cheats to his own family will always be a looser .