Red Bull heir has 6 more years until legally free of charges | The Thaiger

Thailand
Red Bull heir has 6 more years until legally free of charges
At the start of the new year, Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya will have 6 more years until he is free from being potentially charged over a hit and run case, involving the death of a police officer, that took place in 2012. The current statute of limitations for reckless driving causing death, a charge against Boss, that was reinstated in September, expires in 2027.
But hopes of such a charge sticking are currently low as such a charge was dropped by state prosecutors earlier this month, prompting even more public backlash against a system that seemingly lets those members of Thailand’s high society off the hook.
Boss postponed attending his court hearings when he was originally charged with speeding and failing to stop to help a crash victim. Then, he fled overseas on his private jet, as prosecutors invoked local and international arrest warrants.
While overseas, however, all charges were dropped over the past 8 years, leaving him free from being extradited back to Thailand, and seemingly acquitted from the fatal accident he allegedly caused.
On July 24, a police panellooking into the case had no objection over the decision to drop the most recent and most serious charge of reckless driving causing death, in a move that was reported by CNN and Reuters in addition to local media outlets.
Public backlash over the decision pressured Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order a panel to probe the decision to drop the charge. But that probe only produced findings that indicated police submitted a flawed report of the original accident, which could not be used in court.
The deputy attorney-general, who signed off on the decision to drop the case against Boss, ended up resigning with the Public Prosecutor Commission deciding not to probe or question his move.
Then, in September of this year, citing new evidence, a prosecutor wanted to charge Boss again with reckless driving causing death and cocaine consumption, but was shot down by public prosecutors who pointed towards police needing to bring back Boss and take him to trial before such charges could materialise.
The Red Bull family is reportedly estimated to be worth billions and is ranked among the 6 richest families in Asia. Boss has remained in international territory since he fled after the crash, with investigators recently claiming information about his whereabouts point to him residing in Dubai.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Insurgency
Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.
The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly taking videos under students’ skirts
Police arrested a Thai man who allegedly snuck around universities and schools, secretly recording videos under students’ skirts, then posting the footage on Facebook. Allegedly, the 28 year old man, named by police as ‘Pathompong’, recorded over 1,000 videos.
The videos had thousands of views on Facebook, and police say it led others to discuss online about how to secretly film from under women’s skirts.
Pathompong faces charges of harassing underage girls, publishing obscene content, causing disturbance and violating Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.
Police say Pathompong admitted to filming the videos. He allegedly told police that he has a history of mental issues and his actions were a “result of childhood trauma,” adding that women bullied him since he was a child.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
A cosmetic surgeon is sentenced to 5 years in prison for the death of a woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the anaesthetic during a facelift procedure.
The Thai Criminal Court sentenced the 51 year old Thanapol Thongprasert, who ran a clinic in Bangkok, to jail for recklessness causing the death of 72 year old Nattamol Prachaseri , establishing a medical facility without permission and operating without permission.
During the facelift procedure back in 2018, the doctor injected the patient with 12cc of anaesthetic without asking the patient if she was allergic to any medicine. Natthamol had a severe allergic reaction. Her lips swelled. Her fingers turned green. Her breathing appeared to stop.
To treat the reaction, the doctor pumped the patient’s chest with medicine. In the trial, this was understood to cause broken ribs, ruptured liver and internal bleeding leading to the patient’s death.
The doctor initially had a longer sentence, but the court shortened the sentence after the doctor’s confession. The patient’s daughter says the family has also filed for 200 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
