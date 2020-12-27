Red Bull heir has 6 more years until legally free of charges | The Thaiger

At the start of the new year, Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya will have 6 more years until he is free from being potentially charged over a hit and run case, involving the death of a police officer, that took place in 2012. The current statute of limitations for reckless driving causing death, a charge against Boss, that was reinstated in September, expires in 2027.

But hopes of such a charge sticking are currently low as such a charge was dropped by state prosecutors earlier this month, prompting even more public backlash against a system that seemingly lets those members of Thailand’s high society off the hook.

Boss postponed attending his court hearings when he was originally charged with speeding and failing to stop to help a crash victim. Then, he fled overseas on his private jet, as prosecutors invoked local and international arrest warrants.

While overseas, however, all charges were dropped over the past 8 years, leaving him free from being extradited back to Thailand, and seemingly acquitted from the fatal accident he allegedly caused.

On July 24, a police panellooking into the case had no objection over the decision to drop the most recent and most serious charge of reckless driving causing death, in a move that was reported by CNN and Reuters in addition to local media outlets.

Public backlash over the decision pressured Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order a panel to probe the decision to drop the charge. But that probe only produced findings that indicated police submitted a flawed report of the original accident, which could not be used in court.

The deputy attorney-general, who signed off on the decision to drop the case against Boss, ended up resigning with the Public Prosecutor Commission deciding not to probe or question his move. Then, in September of this year, citing new evidence, a prosecutor wanted to charge Boss again with reckless driving causing death and cocaine consumption, but was shot down by public prosecutors who pointed towards police needing to bring back Boss and take him to trial before such charges could materialise. The Red Bull family is reportedly estimated to be worth billions and is ranked among the 6 richest families in Asia. Boss has remained in international territory since he fled after the crash, with investigators recently claiming information about his whereabouts point to him residing in Dubai. SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times