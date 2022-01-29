Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week

After a reflective week of Thai social media mulling over the death of the ophthalmologist Dr. Waraluck Supwatjariyakul last Friday, police have reported new circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigations have revealed that the policeman rider was well in excess of the speed limit when he struck, and killed, the doctor.

Police now say that 21 year old Pol Lance Corporal Narawit Buadok was travelling at a speed between 108 to 128 kilometres per hour when he hit the victim, instantly killing her at the zebra crossing (crosswalk) in Phaya Thai, Bangkok.

Apart from being charged seven other charges, he’s now going to be charged with “speeding over the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit”. The earlier charges include failing to stop at a crosswalk, reckless driving causing death, driving with no rear mirror, driving with no licence plate, driving a vehicle without current vehicle tax.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Narawit Buadok had been ordained as a monk. He chose to enter the monkhood to make merit for the killing of the doctor last Friday afternoon. He entered the monkhood at Bangkok’s Pariwat Ratchasongkram temple yesterday afternoon. He was accompanied by his father, Nikom, a police officer from Pathumwan station, who was also ordained. Narawich has stated that his intention in entering the monkhood is to make merit for the death of Dr Waraluck.

On Wednesday the National office of Buddhism stripped him of his status as a monk saying that his action was not consistent with Buddhism.