3 victims attacked by group of Indian men on Pattaya Beach

Photo via SiamRath

President of the Chon Buri Indian Association and two Thai women are seeking justice after a group of Indian men attacked them on Pattaya Beach on Sunday, at the end of the Diwali Festival.

The 46 year old Indian association president, Dio, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on Tuesday, November 13, alongside the two other Thai victims, Chanita and Natamon. They also provided the police with security camera footage of the attack, although the video has not been released to the public.

Advertisements

According to a report by SiamRath, the incident occurred while Dio and his team were cleaning up the beach after the Diwali Festival, which was held from November 8 to 10. While they were working, a group of Indian men approached Dio, and one of them repeatedly punched him in the face.

An official present at the scene rushed to intervene but was unsuccessful. One of the attackers made a call to his friends, resulting in more attackers arriving.

They then brutally assaulted Dio in full view of the public, seemingly unconcerned about the legal consequences.

Dio believes the gang had planned the assault. He recognised one of the attackers, as he had seen the person stalking him and taking pictures, likely to report to someone behind the assault.

Dio insisted that he had not been involved in any argument with anyone. He also stated that the festival, which was organised in cooperation with his association and two other Indian organisations, had proceeded without any conflicts.

Advertisements

The Thai victim, Chanita, explained that she was a social media influencer who had been hired to attend the festival. She did not get involved in the altercation but the group of Indian men suddenly approached and punched her in the face and stomach until she collapsed to the ground.

Another Thai victim, 43 year old Chutimon, revealed that she tried to intervene and stop the assault but was attacked herself. The attackers repeatedly punched her in the face, causing a serious injury to her mouth.

Following an initial investigation, officers determined that all of the attackers were Indian nationals and members of a leading association in Pattaya. Two of the attackers were the president and deputy president of the organisation. However, the motive behind the assault is still under investigation.