3 victims attacked by group of Indian men on Pattaya Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:41, 14 November 2024| Updated: 14:41, 14 November 2024
72 2 minutes read
3 victims attacked by group of Indian men on Pattaya Beach
Photo via SiamRath

President of the Chon Buri Indian Association and two Thai women are seeking justice after a group of Indian men attacked them on Pattaya Beach on Sunday, at the end of the Diwali Festival.

The 46 year old Indian association president, Dio, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on Tuesday, November 13, alongside the two other Thai victims, Chanita and Natamon. They also provided the police with security camera footage of the attack, although the video has not been released to the public.

Advertisements

According to a report by SiamRath, the incident occurred while Dio and his team were cleaning up the beach after the Diwali Festival, which was held from November 8 to 10. While they were working, a group of Indian men approached Dio, and one of them repeatedly punched him in the face.

An official present at the scene rushed to intervene but was unsuccessful. One of the attackers made a call to his friends, resulting in more attackers arriving.

Related news

They then brutally assaulted Dio in full view of the public, seemingly unconcerned about the legal consequences.

Dio believes the gang had planned the assault. He recognised one of the attackers, as he had seen the person stalking him and taking pictures, likely to report to someone behind the assault.

Indian men altercation Pattaya beach
The president of the Chon Buri Indian Association. | Photo via SiamRath

Dio insisted that he had not been involved in any argument with anyone. He also stated that the festival, which was organised in cooperation with his association and two other Indian organisations, had proceeded without any conflicts.

Advertisements

The Thai victim, Chanita, explained that she was a social media influencer who had been hired to attend the festival. She did not get involved in the altercation but the group of Indian men suddenly approached and punched her in the face and stomach until she collapsed to the ground.

Another Thai victim, 43 year old Chutimon, revealed that she tried to intervene and stop the assault but was attacked herself. The attackers repeatedly punched her in the face, causing a serious injury to her mouth.

Following an initial investigation, officers determined that all of the attackers were Indian nationals and members of a leading association in Pattaya. Two of the attackers were the president and deputy president of the organisation. However, the motive behind the assault is still under investigation.

Pattaya Beach Indian attack
The Thai social media influencer. | Photo via SiamRath

 

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Chinese loan shark gang member arrested at Bangkok airport

Chinese loan shark gang member arrested at Bangkok airport

Published: 14:28, 14 November 2024
Fare play: Pattaya police spark taxi reminder ahead of fireworks fest

Fare play: Pattaya police spark taxi reminder ahead of fireworks fest

Published: 14:21, 14 November 2024
Motorcyclist dies in fiery crash with pickup in Kanchanaburi

Motorcyclist dies in fiery crash with pickup in Kanchanaburi

Published: 14:06, 14 November 2024
Ugandan, Tanzanian women fined 1,000 baht for prostitution in Phuket

Ugandan, Tanzanian women fined 1,000 baht for prostitution in Phuket

Published: 13:56, 14 November 2024