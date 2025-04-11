Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife
Photo via Facebook/ Pornpom Ounnuch

A furious Thai man sparked chaos on the roads near Bangkok after a blazing row with his Burmese wife — by leaping onto the bonnet of her moving car in a desperate bid to stop her leaving their home in Nonthaburi. The domestic bust-up reportedly erupted over her son from a previous marriage, leaving stunned drivers watching the drama unfold in disbelief.

The Facebook account Pornpom Ounnuch posted a video of the man sitting on the bonnet of the moving grey car in a Facebook group for Nonthaburi residents on Wednesday, April 9. He captioned the post, “This is very dangerous.”

The video showed the grey vehicle travelling at a relatively high speed in the left lane of the road. The man was seated on the sedan and appeared unfazed.

Pornpom later gave an interview to Channel 7 about what he witnessed. He explained that he saw the incident at about 10pm while riding his motorcycle to a convenience store. He noted that the man lived in the same community, but he did not know him personally.

Related Articles

Pornpom said he was concerned for the man’s safety and asked the driver of the car to pull over, but to no avail. Officers from Sai Noi Police Station happened to be patrolling the road at the time, so he asked them to take both the man and the driver to the police station.

Pornpom later discovered that the driver of the car was the man’s wife. The couple had reportedly engaged in a heated argument before the incident.

Thai man prevents wife escape by sitting on her car
Photo via Facebook/ Pornpom Ounnuch

Yesterday, April 11, the couple spoke to Nonthaburi News, revealing that the argument was about the woman’s son from her previous marriage.

The woman, 30 year old Burmese national Nae, explained that she and her husband had been together for nearly 10 years and shared one child together, who is now one year old. Nae also has a nine year old son from her previous marriage. The family lived together in a house in Nonthaburi.

Couple argues leading to dangerous car bonnet sitting
Photo via Facebook/ Pornpom Ounnuch

On the day of the incident, her husband, 65 year old Taewin, chased her son away because he wanted to sleep next to her. This led to an argument, as Nae wished for Taewin to love her son as if he were his own.

Taewin then told her to leave the house, so she took both children and drove away. Taewin suddenly jumped onto the bonnet of the car and remained seated there, as seen in the video.

Nae insisted she had already intended to drive to a police station before she encountered the patrol officers.

Thai man sits on car bonnet after argument with wife
Photo via Facebook/ ชุดเคลื่อนที่เร็วไทรน้อย ชุดเคลื่อนที่เร็วไทรน้อย

Taewin told the media that his wife had barred him from getting into the car, so he sat on the bonnet instead. He said he did not feel afraid, as she was driving at a low speed.

“I was just chilled.”

Police warned the couple not to repeat such behaviour for the safety of themselves and other road users. No legal charges or penalties were issued against them.

Thai man and Burmese woman argue over son
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

