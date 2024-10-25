Thailand rejects lese majeste in new amnesty bill

Image courtesy of NNT

The House of Representatives yesterday voted to reject the proposal to include lese majeste offences in the new political amnesty bill. The decision saw 270 MPs voting against the inclusion, with 152 in favour.

The proposal, yesterday, October 24, was part of a special committee report that explored alternatives to the proposed amnesty bill for political offenders. Despite the rejection of lese majeste inclusion, the House endorsed the rest of the report, which detailed the committee’s research on various forms of amnesty.

The opposition People’s Party (PP) has been advocating for amnesty for those convicted under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law. However, MPs within the government coalition remain opposed to extending amnesty to these individuals.

The report will now be forwarded to the government for consideration. It is important to note that the government is not obliged to act on the committee’s recommendations.

Chousak Sirinil, chairman of the special panel and a legal expert for the Pheu Thai Party, emphasised that the report serves as a guideline for granting amnesty to political offenders.

“The report will be factored in when the House considers four amnesty bills tabled separately by the PP and other parties in the next parliament session.”

Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai MP and chief government whip, had previously indicated that the House is unlikely to deliberate any amnesty bill in the current session due to a lack of screening by Parliament whips. Parliament is set to go into recess next week.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, reiterated the party’s opposition to including lese majeste offences in any amnesty bill.

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, a member of the United Thai Nation Party and the House committee, argued against extending amnesty to those convicted under lese majeste.

“There are 57,966 cases involving political offences since 2005. Out of these cases, 1,206 involve offences under Section 112.”

Chaithawat Tulathon, a PP member and a member of the House committee, highlighted that the primary aim of an amnesty is to foster unity, not to repeal or disrupt existing laws.

As the political debates continue, the focus remains on how to navigate the complexities of granting amnesty while maintaining legal and social order, reported Bangkok Post.