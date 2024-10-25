Illegal catch! Phuket cops net 12 foreigners in immigration swoop

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket Immigration Police swooped on 12 foreigners for violating the Immigration Act and working illegally, following a series of inspections conducted over two weeks.

Immigration Police intensified their crackdown on illegal activities involving foreigners from October 9 to October 18, according to a report by the Phuket branch of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Police carried out inspections at 22 locations across the island, including establishments and residences frequented by foreign nationals. Across these operations, a total of 621 foreigners were checked, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals for either violating the Immigration Act or the Emergency Decree on Management of Foreign Workers Employment 2017.

Phuket Immigration chief, Police Colonel Kriangkrai Arayaying, stated that the efforts to combat illegal activities would persist, with a particular focus on foreign nationals involved in operating illegal businesses, acting as criminal influencers, or participating in gang-related activities.

“Phuket Immigration is determined to target those violating the law to ensure public safety in the area.”

Although the arrests were not directly reported by Phuket Immigration, the PR Phuket report coincided with the arrival of Police Colonel Suphot Yongstar, Deputy Commander of Immigration Bureau 6, in Phuket yesterday, October 24, to inspect the main Phuket Immigration office in Phuket Town, reported The Phuket News.

During his visit to Phuket, Pol. Col. Suphot also inspected the operations at the Phuket Yacht Control Centre at Chalong Pier.

In related news, police in Na Kluea, Pattaya undertook a comprehensive inspection of foreign workers on fishing boats on September 16, responding to concerns about illegal labour in local waters.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wirachai Thinkamut, Chief of the Immigration Bureau in Chon Buri, led the operation involving over 50 officers.

Officers dispersed throughout the area, from Saphan Yao Na Kluea to Soi Sam Yaek Thammada, scrutinising workers sorting seafood and checking their identification documents. The operation uncovered multiple foreign workers from Myanmar and Cambodia, some of whom did not possess proper documentation.