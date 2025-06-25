Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home

A family in Phayao, returning to their home in Chiang Mai, discovered a two-headed snake while cleaning their house. The unusual find yesterday, June 24, was made at house number 40/2 in Mueang Don Luang, Nong Tong subdistrict, Hang Dong district.

While cleaning a wardrobe, the family found the snake, approximately 40 centimetres in length, with yellow and black colouring and a stubby tail. The snake was lifeless and lying inside the wardrobe, shocking the family.

Wilai, a member of the family, recounted moving items from the wardrobe when she noticed the snake. Initially, it appeared motionless, prompting her to use a stick to prod it, confirming it was indeed dead. The snake’s body was still soft, indicating it had died recently.

What stood out was the snake’s two distinct heads, each flat and similar to a cobra’s hood, with clearly defined left and right heads. This peculiar discovery surprised Wilai and her family, as they had never encountered anything like it before.

News of the two-headed snake quickly spread, attracting neighbours to witness this rare sight. Some locals interpreted the incident as a sign of good fortune or an omen and believed it might bring luck to the homeowners, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a family in Prachin Buri was left shaken after several snakes slithered into their home and coiled up in the rafters. The incident occurred around 7pm on June 4 at house number 242, Moo 1, in the Lat Takian subdistrict of Kabin Buri district.

The Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation rescue team and officers from Sra Bua Police Station responded to the call. Upon arriving, they found five green snakes clustered in the rafters on the lower floor of the two-storey wooden house, hiding within metal grooves along the walls.

As the team attempted to remove them from a crevice, they discovered the snakes tangled together and ranging in size from small to about the width of a finger.

Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men Thailand News

Thai man turns himself in after unprovoked assault on 2 gay men

20 hours ago
Cambodia blasts Thailand&#8217;s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat Thailand News

Cambodia blasts Thailand’s Buriram temple for copying Angkor Wat

20 hours ago
