Foreign creator falls in love with Thailand, moves to Bangkok

A foreign content creator has drawn attention online after announcing she has moved to Bangkok, describing the Thai capital as her dream city as she begins a new chapter in Thailand.

Louise, who posts on TikTok under the username @louisesolotravels, revealed on March 26 that she had relocated to what she described as her “dream city,” Bangkok.

She previously travelled in Thailand, fell in love with the country, and has now returned to live in the capital.

Since moving, Louise has continued to post content documenting her experience in Thailand, focusing on everyday life and travel-style videos in Bangkok.

Her TikTok content includes “moving to Bangkok” diary updates, to-do lists for activities in the city, shopping vlogs and food reviews, including popular items from 7-Eleven convenience stores.

She has also shared videos covering Songkran celebrations and travel vlogs in other provinces in Thailand.

Her content has attracted a growing audience, particularly among viewers interested in daily life in Bangkok and the experience of relocating to Thailand. Many Thai users commented on her posts to congratulate her on her new journey.



In similar trends, a “Thank You, Thailand” video challenge gained popularity among foreign tourists sharing end-of-trip round-ups after holidays in the country.

Many of the videos are filmed at Thai airports and posted with captions that summarise the trip using a list of local activities they experienced.

Across the trend, many tourists highlight Thai food and desserts, particularly Pad Thai and mango sticky rice. 7-Eleven convenience stores are also frequently mentioned in posts.

While some videos include references to thrilling transports, spicy food and stomach upsets, many end with tourists saying they enjoyed their time in Thailand and describing the trip as a positive memory.