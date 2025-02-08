Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

Photo courtesy of The Nation/Asia News Network via The Straits Times

Animal rights activists are demanding justice after a shocking viral video showed a man repeatedly hurling a helpless puppy into the sea off the coast of Koh Samui.

The disturbing footage, which surfaced yesterday, February 7, captures the man forcefully throwing the terrified stray dog into the water. Despite the puppy’s desperate attempts to swim back to shore, he cruelly tossed it back multiple times. His justification? He claimed he was merely “cleaning” the dog because it had ticks.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) quickly condemned the act, branding it animal abuse. The organisation took to Facebook, stating: “The puppy was scared and shocked because you threw it repeatedly.” Outraged netizens joined the call for action, demanding authorities track down the man and hold him accountable.

After mounting backlash, the individual posted an apology on Facebook, though he continued to defend his actions, asking the public for forgiveness. However, WDT founder Saban-nga Nontara remains undeterred.

Speaking to Nation TV, she confirmed that the foundation is working closely with police to locate the suspect in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province. WDT has officially filed a lawsuit against the man and vowed to see the case through to the end, reported The Straits Times.

“This kind of cruelty cannot be ignored,” Saban-nga stated, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to bringing him to justice.

In similar news, a family in Chon Buri has been left devastated after their two beloved pet dogs were poisoned and killed in a cruel and deliberate act.

Chalawan Chutaphet, a resident of Tambon Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, recounted the harrowing moment his dogs died after consuming fried chicken laced with a lethal substance. He noticed a motorcyclist passing by his house, who then tossed the poisoned food to the unsuspecting pets.

The dogs eagerly ate the treat, unaware of the danger. Within moments, they began convulsing, gasping for breath, and tragically died before Chalawan and his family’s eyes.