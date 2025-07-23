Man shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat brawl walks unfazed

A group of teenagers last night engaged in a violent altercation in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Amid the chaos, a 32 year old man named Saranyu, also known as Rak, was shot in the abdomen with a shotgun, sustaining approximately 20 wounds. Remarkably, he remained unfazed and continued walking as emergency services arrived at the scene.

The incident, yesterday, July 22, at 9.30pm, took place in the Chai Montri subdistrict of Mueang district, near the Saturday Market Soi and the Napa Bridge.

After receiving reports of the brawl, the Nakhon Si Thammarat radio centre coordinated with the local police patrol and the Pracha Ruam Jai rescue foundation to investigate.

As rescue personnel approached, a gunshot was heard, prompting them to pause until the situation calmed. Once the area was deemed safe, they discovered Rak, who was covered in tattoos, walking around and claiming he had been shot.

Rak was promptly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention. During questioning, Rak stated he did not know the gunman and explained that the group of teenagers had gathered in the area and an argument ensued.

Rak was present at the location when a gunshot was fired, causing everyone to scatter in different directions. The altercation was reportedly between local teenagers and those from another area.

Police have identified a suspect and are in the process of gathering evidence to pursue legal action against the gunman, reported KhaoSod.

