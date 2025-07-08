Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

A Thai social media influencer and a group of transwomen clashed at an entertainment venue in Bangkok, allegedly over a South Korean bar host.

The altercation came to light after one of the transwomen, Mona, shared the story on her social media account. She accused the influencer, Duangporn “Yingaon” Chaiyarungyos, of making transphobic remarks during the confrontation.

Mona alleged that Yingaon initiated the conflict and repeatedly insulted her and her transgender friend by shouting the word kathoey (a Thai term for ladyboys) at them. She also claimed that Yingaon used her online influence to threaten them during the argument.

Mona and her friend suggested that Yingaon’s jealousy towards the South Korean bar host, named Danny, was the motive behind the dispute. Later, a video showing the two groups arguing outside the venue was widely shared on social media.

The incident drew widespread attention from Thai netizens, particularly because Yingaon is known to be married to the son of a renowned Thai actress. Many questioned why she would engage with a foreign bar host if she were already married.

Yingaon later addressed the issue, denying any romantic involvement with the South Korean bar host. She claimed he only knew one of her friends.

She also denied shouting the word kathoey, stating that it was her friend who used the term out of anger, after being insulted by the transgender group for being old sex workers.

According to Yingaon, the transwomen initiated the altercation by throwing popcorn at her inside the venue. She also shared a photo of a bruise on her head, claiming a member of the group thrown a shoe at her.

The influencer apologised to her fans for disappointing them and for being perceived as racist or transphobic but maintained her innocence alongside her friend.

Mona and her friend later appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae programme to defend themselves. They claimed that Yingaon was the one who threw popcorn at them during an earlier incident at a venue in RCA, Rama 9.

Mona stated that the bar host had previously dated one of her friends and merely came over to greet them. She alleged that Yingaon had financially supported the host for years, which may have led to her jealousy.

The first confrontation reportedly took place in RCA, while the second occurred in the Thonglor area. The transgender group admitted to throwing a shoe but claimed it was thrown low and could not have hit Yingaon’s head as she alleged.

Mona also acknowledged that they had insulted Yingaon on social media but urged her to stop misleading the public. Both parties later reached an agreement at a police station, although the details of any legal proceedings were not disclosed.