Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

A misunderstanding between a husband and wife at the weekend resulted in both sustaining injuries during a heated argument in Pattaya.

The incident took place at 10.30pm, Saturday, July 19, in a residence on Soi Ban Lang 7. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s rescue team responded to the scene after receiving reports of the altercation.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found 38 year old Duangporn with a significant head injury caused by a glass bottle, resulting in blood on her face. Emergency services administered first aid before transporting her to Pattaya Hospital for further treatment. Her husband, a security guard, was also injured but refused medical attention.

The husband recounted that the altercation began while he was drinking outside with friends. Duangporn was inside the house speaking on the phone in an agitated manner, which he mistakenly assumed was directed at him.

In anger, he entered the house and slapped her in front of his friends. Humiliated, Duangporn attempted to retaliate with a knife. Her husband managed to disarm her and struck her with a beer bottle, resulting in injuries for both during the ensuing struggle.

Duangporn revealed that she and her husband have been together for more than seven years, but their relationship has been plagued by recurring domestic violence. Despite numerous efforts to leave, she has been unable to do so. She suggested that this incident might finally push her to end the relationship for good.

Police are currently investigating the incident and will determine further actions based on the testimonies of the couple and any formal complaints lodged, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in Chanthaburi province, a 61 year old man sustained serious injuries following a violent confrontation with a younger man, estimated to be around 30 years old.

The altercation took place on June 29 in front of a market on Phakdi Ramphai Canal Road in Mueang district. Witnesses saw the younger man shouting and arguing with the older man while being held back by another individual.