Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

Police step in as dispute turns into tense property standoff

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee46 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A confrontation unfolded in Nonthaburi’s Mueang district when an 88 year old suit shop owner, Sombat or Pa Den, faced his ex-wife, who accused him of preventing her from retrieving personal belongings post-separation. The altercation occurred yesterday, July 29, at 6pm, prompting police intervention.

Police received reports of an altercation within a lane in Bang Kraso subdistrict. Upon arrival, they discovered a car blocking the lane in front of a residence, surrounded by a group of people.

Inside the vehicle was Sombat, a notable business owner and former president of the Nonthaburi Merchants Association. He was seated in the driver’s seat, sustaining an arm injury with noticeable bleeding.

As the incident unfolded, Sombat’s caretaker, Nok, was involved in a verbal exchange with a woman obstructing the vehicle. As Sombat and Nok attempted to drive away, the woman approached, opened the car door, and snatched the keys, resulting in a physical struggle where Sombat’s arm was injured.

The woman was identified as Bua, Sombat’s ex-wife, claimed she was there to retrieve her clothes and personal items after their recent separation.

Police intervened and advised both parties to continue discussions at the local police station to avoid traffic obstruction.

Later, at the station, Bua reiterated her desire to retrieve her belongings, claiming she could no longer tolerate Sombat’s nighttime outings to saunas and cafes, despite his advanced age, and alleged he had been deceived out of millions by another woman. She expressed frustration over being denied access to collect her items.

Sombat, however, stated he refused his ex-wife’s entry due to past verbal exchanges and the recent disappearance of 88,000 baht (US$2,715) from his home, which lacked security cameras.

He insisted Bua obtain a court order with police escort to retrieve her belongings, asserting he would not permit her entry otherwise. Sombat also expressed his intention to file assault charges against Bua.

Following Sombat’s complaint, investigators issued a referral for medical examination of his injuries to support the ongoing case, reported KhaoSod.

Article Rating
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
