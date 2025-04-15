Laotian woman drowns in Bangkok restaurant pool during Songkran

A 37 year old Laotian woman, named Noi, tragically passed away after losing consciousness in a pool at a restaurant in Taling Chan district, Bangkok.

The incident occurred yesterday, April 14, around 9.28pm. Despite efforts from rescue personnel to revive her, she was pronounced dead at 11pm.

The restaurant owner revealed that the establishment was closed for the Songkran festival from April 13 to April 16. On the evening of yesterday, April 14, Noi visited her relative, Nee, who also holds Laotian nationality, and they gathered with six other friends, employees of the restaurant, for drinks. The group became intoxicated, and Noi decided to swim in the pool, which was approximately 80 centimetres deep.

While in the pool, Noi lost consciousness, collapsed, and submerged in the water. Her friends promptly pulled her out and administered first aid, reported KhaoSod.

They contacted the police and rescue services for further assistance. Preliminary investigations are underway, with doctors from Siriraj Hospital conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

In similar news, two Thai teenagers tragically drowned in a canal in Suphan Buri province after entering the water with a friend to rinse their hair following a dyeing session.On April 7, a seven year old girl ran back to her community from the Jorrakay Samphan Canal to get help after her two older friends, 15 year old Kate and 17 year old Kratae, vanished underwater.

Locals quickly contacted rescue services. Divers from three rescue organisations, the Samorkan Suphan Buri Foundation, the Dok Kaew Foundation, and the Jaknarai Foundation, responded to the emergency and arrived at the scene.

According to Channel 7, the canal is around 20 metres wide and 3 metres deep. The rescue divers formed two teams and rotated in their search efforts to locate the missing teens.

Seventeen year old Noi explained to rescuers and reporters that she and her three friends had gone to the canal to dye their hair. After applying the dye, three of them entered the water to rinse it off, while the youngest member of the group remained on the shore.