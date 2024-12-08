Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

Published: 09:56, 08 December 2024
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail
A tragic incident unfolded early today, December 8, as police in Pattaya City responded to reports of a drowning at Pattaya Beach, close to Soi Beach Road 3. At 1am, a 54 year old Russian tourist was discovered face down in the water. Despite swift efforts by bystanders and police to administer CPR, the woman, who had been submerged for a significant amount of time, could not be revived.

Athit Chinrat, a 43 year old squid fisher, witnessed the distressing scene. He recounted seeing the tourist earlier, enjoying herself in the shallow waters. Upon his return, he found her lifeless in the sea and immediately sought help.

The body was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital for further identification and procedures. Police are currently waiting for the deceased’s family to make contact to arrange religious rites, reported The Pattaya News.

Athit Chinrat said, “I saw her playing in the water but when I came back, she was just floating there. I called for help right away.”

Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, ensuring all necessary protocols are followed in such unfortunate events.

In related news, a towering wave measuring 5 to 6 metres swept a Russian woman off the rocks at a Koh Samui viewpoint and into the sea, where she vanished. Efforts to rescue her proved futile due to the intense sea conditions.

The Bo Phut Police Station communication centre in Surat Thani province received an urgent report about a tourist being pulled into the sea at Koh Samui on November 29 at 1.30pm. The incident occurred beneath the Laem Koh viewpoint, prompting immediate coordination among the Koh Samui Marine Police, the Samui Rescue Association, and other local emergency services to provide support in the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses recounted seeing a foreign woman being struck by a massive wave and swept off the rocks into the ocean.

