Norwegian man found dead in Jomtien condo pool | The Thaiger

A Norwegian man apparently drowned at a pool in a condominium in Pattaya’s Jomtien district yesterday. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 5:00 PM. The name of the victim and condo are being withheld pending an investigation and notification of the man’s family and the Norwegian embassy.

Police, reporters and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of the 63 year old man near the pool’s edge. 45 year old security guard Phiband Wandee told police that he saw the man swimming in the pool around 4:45pm while on a routine security walk around the premises.

Not long after that, while walking back from his rounds he saw the Norwegian face down in the pool. Phiband told The Pattaya News he jumped into the pool and pulled the man up, but it was too late.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the actual cause of death. They will also review whether the area has CCTV and what happened prior to the incident. It’s believed the condo doesn’t have a regular lifeguard.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News