Norwegian man found dead in Jomtien condo pool | The Thaiger

Pattaya

Norwegian man found dead in Jomtien condo pool

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A Norwegian man apparently drowned at a pool in a condominium in Pattaya’s Jomtien district yesterday. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 5:00 PM. The name of the victim and condo are being withheld pending an investigation and notification of the man’s family and the Norwegian embassy.

Police, reporters and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of the 63 year old man near the pool’s edge. 45 year old security guard Phiband Wandee told police that he saw the man swimming in the pool around 4:45pm while on a routine security walk around the premises.

Not long after that, while walking back from his rounds he saw the Norwegian face down in the pool. Phiband told The Pattaya News he jumped into the pool and pulled the man up, but it was too late.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the actual cause of death. They will also review whether the area has CCTV and what happened prior to the incident. It’s believed the condo doesn’t have a regular lifeguard.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

